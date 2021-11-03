Christine and Kody Brown Split: What Role Did Robyn Play?

Christine Brown and Kody Brown are no longer a couple.

We had been warned -- by one of the parties involved, no less -- that this may someday be the case -- and yet shockwaves were still sent through the world of reality television when the Sister Wives star made it official on Tuesday.

"After more than 25 years together," Christine wrote on Instagram, adding:

"Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave."

She concluded via this statement:

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

The estranged couple are, indeed, parents to six kids that range in age from 11 through 26.

Going way back to the Sister Wives season finale in April, Christine had made it known that she was unhappy in Arizona and very much wanted to move back to Utah.

She then sold her Flagstaff residence last month and actually did move back to Utah... on her own.

A few weeks later, Christine made the above announcement.

Was it all based on a desire to return to her native state? To feeling unsettled in a new city?

Not exactly, according to a new Us Weekly report. There was more to this decision.

“It’s no shock. She’s been in the process of leaving him for a while," an insider explains to this tabloid.

"The big reason why she split from him is because Kody has been completed devoted to Robyn for the past five or six years.

"That hasn’t changed at all."

Robyn, of course, is Kody's only legal wife. He filed to divorce Meri back in 2010 so that he could officially adopt Robyn's children from a previous relatonship.

For as long as we can remember, fans of this franchise has been under the impression that Robyn is also Kody's favorite wife.

It's true, too, this source continues, claiming that Kody's "world completely stopped" when he met Robyn.

“He was devoted to being polygamous so he kept that going for as long as he could,” the publication writes.

“He serves God and believes being polygamous is his way to heaven, so it’s not necessarily about having to be in love with all your wives. It’s about who else is as devoted as he is.”

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also played a role in tension between Kody and his non-Robyn spouses, considering he's been practically quarantining with Robyn... and only Robyn.

“[Christine’s] really hurting. She really loved Kody. She gave him her all in hope that he would love her,” the source tells Us.

“Kody has not been around at all. He used COVID-19 as a big excuse to not be around family. It’s been his ticket to freedom essentially.

"This destroyed Christine because she really tried to give her all to the marriage.”

Kody, for his part, addressed the split on Tuesday as follows:

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness.

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.

"Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Doesn't sound like someone too broken up inside, does it?

Sounds a lot, in fact, like someone anxious to begin his search for yet another wife.

Sister Wives Season 16, meanwhile, kicks off on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.

Check out this preview...

... and then get your popcorn ready.

Should be quite a show!