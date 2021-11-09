Carrie Underwood's Husband Issues Idiotic Defense of Aaron Rodgers in Wake of Covid-19 Controversy

Carrie Underwood won American Idol Season 4.

But her husband? Mike Fisher? Who used to make a living as a professional hockey player?

He just lost all our respect by coming to the idiotic and ignorant defense of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Allow us to explain...

Last week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19.

On its own, this would only be a big deal for Green Bay fans because it meant the team would be without the reigning NFL MVP for a minimum of one game.

But we then learned that Rodgers was unvaccinated -- which also wouldn't have caused a major stir.

Except for the fact that he previously claimed to be "immunized" and proceeded not to follow any of the league's guidelines for unvaccinated pllayers.

In a subsequent interview last Friday, Rodgers referred to himself as a "critical thinker" ... and said he conferred with podcast host Joe Rogan ... and that he took horse de-worming medicine Ivermectin as a way to stave off Covid... and that he doesn't care about the "woke mob" or "cancel culture" or what pretty much anyone thinks.

The guy said a lot.

And each word was basically more idiotic than the one before.

But not according to Mike Fisher!

“I stand with @aaronrodgers12 I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience,” the hockey player wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement on Saturday.

“I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated.

"The @nhl @nfl and other leagues are ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions.

"If they really cared about people’s health they would have daily testing for all.”

Now, look.

Fisher just said a bunch of dangerous and false nonsense.

Those who are vaccinated absolutely do NOT spread Covid at the same rate as those who are unvaccinated; and, just as crucially, those who are vaccinated almost never suffer serious symptoms if they do, indeed, contract the virus.

But that's not even the point right now.

The point isn't what Rodgers chooses to do with his own body.

The point is that he lied about what he did do that body and put the health and safety of those around him in danger as a result, while also letting down his teammates -- and that was before he used his very public forum to mislead the public about important medical information.

Fisher, however, alleged that the response to the Covid-19 pandemic has shown “that this is not about our health, it’s about control over our lives,” in particular when it comes to the conversation about vaccines.

The guy sounds like a purposely ignorant moron.

“I won’t stand for that. It’s time to fight for our medical freedom and I feel for those that have been fired for choosing medical freedom,” he continued.

“People losing their jobs over a medical choice is un-American and unacceptable.

"We need to stand up now before it’s too late!! #medicalfreedom #istandwithaaronrodgers.”

Thankfully, Mr. Carrie Underwood is mostly in the minority here.

Take Howard Stern, for instance.

The radio show host labeled Rodgers' actions throughout this ongoing crisis as complete "bulls--t" this week and said of the star athlete:

“If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast [for] what he did to his fellow teammates...

"This f–king guy, they should throw him out of the league so fast...

"Come on, dude, really?”