Caitlyn Jenner: OJ Simpson Warned Nicole He Was Gonna Kill Her!

You would think that Caitlyn Jenner and OJ Simpson would get along.

For starters, they're both retired athletes who became unexpectedly controversial figures long after they stepped away from the world of professional sports.

On top of that, they've been running in the same social circle for over 40 years

(There are those who believe that both Caitlyn and OJ have kids by Kris Jenner, but that's a rumor for another day.)

But while these two might seem like a podcast waiting to happen, it appears that one minor quibble from the ancient past has kept them from becoming besties.

We're talking, of course, about the fact that OJ murdered Kris' best friend, Nicole Brown Simpson.

Okay ... we should probably say he allegedly murdered Nicole.

After all, it's possible that there was someone else who had the physical bulk of a pro football player, a motive to murder two random people that didn't involve robbery, and who hasn't even come close to being caught in the 27 years since the murders took place.

Sounds like a wild coincidence to us, but apparently 12 jurors bought into that explanation back in '95.

And you thought social media is the reason everyone is so gullible these days!

Anyway, like many people who had ties to the case, Caitlyn is still quite miffed about the fact that this guy literally got away with murder.

It's been a while since Cait has spoken openly about her disdain for OJ, but she's currently starring on the Australian version of Big Brother, and her housemates finally broached the topic on this week's episode.

"Actually we were there... and it was an extraordinarily difficult time," she said about OJ's infamous murder trial.

"Nicole was Kris's best friend, had been for a long time. I was at Nicole's house two days before the murder," Caitlyn added.

"Obviously he did it and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, 'I'll kill you and get away with it because I'm O.J. Simpson,'"Jenner added.

"Then, Nicole, you know, relayed that onto Kris at one point and unfortunately, she was right."

Caitlyn then recalled the harrowing moment when the verdict was announced.

"We were at the courthouse, we were watching what was going on in the other room," she said during Monday's episode.

"And even after the not guilty verdict, the first thing, Kris turns around to me and goes, 'We should've listened to Nicole, she was right, right from the beginning.' It was really, really, really, really, really sad."

Jenner is appearing on Big Brother VIP alongside Meghan Markle's brother, Thomas Jr. These are very strange times in Australia, so yes, these are very strange times in Australia for a number of reasons.

Caitlyn's politics are generally pretty horrendous, and she's partnered up with some very unsavory characters over the years, but even she knew enough to roast Tom Jr. after he tried to get the other housemates to choose his side over Meghan's.

"To be honest with you, after what he said about Meghan Markle, it just creates so much tension in the house," Jenner confessed in the Diary Room, per News.com.au. "I've always had pretty good instincts with judging people …" she laughed, "maybe not (with) ex-wives, but … that's a whole other story."

So yeah, the celebrity Big Brother house is such a mess that Caitlyn Jenner is coming off as the hero.

Someone pray for that poor country.