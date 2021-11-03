Brock Davies: Scheana Shay's Fiance Admits to Slapping Ex-Wife

As if you needed another reason to give up on the perennially messy sh-tshow that is Vanderpump Rules!

Yes, going into the show's ninth season, there were concerns that Vanderpump would be boring without the cast members who stirred up roughly 90 percent of the drama.

In case you somehow haven't noticed, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were fired during the off-season, along with fellow OGs Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, and newcomers Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni, and Beau Clark (who was sort of fired by association, as Stassi was his only real link to the rest of the cast).

But amazingly, even that mass exodus wasn't sufficient to purge the show of its problematic past.

Even if you haven't been watching this season (and based on the recent decline in the show's ratings, there's a very good chance that you haven't), you're probably aware that Scheana Shay has welcomed a child with Brock Davies.

Scheana and Brock got engaged shortly thereafter, and there was brief period when it looked like the "Good as Gold" singer's long, tumultuous search for Mr. Right had finally come to an end.

Unfortunately, we've since learned that Scheana's bad luck streak with men remains undefeated, as Brock is no one's idea of Mr. Right.

The trouble began when it was revealed that Davies has not seen or spoken to his kids in nearly four years.

Yes, Brock left two children behind in his native Australia, and it seems that his ex-wife would prefer that he continue to keep his distance.

And on this week's episode, we learned that she has very good reason to be wary of her baby daddy.

During a gathering at Lisa Vanderpump's house, Brock confessed that he once slapped his ex-wife during an argument.

"Obviously, I just want to make sure you guys understand I have a history. But I've learned from all my mistakes I've made," Davies told the Scheana's friends.

He later pulled Lisa aside and informed her that he wasn't "proud" of some of his past actions.

"The person I am today isn't that person I was 10 years ago," he said.

"I tried to have a brief conversation with Lala. I thought she would understand — look, it's more complicated than me kicking in the front door and seeing my kids.

"The situation between me and my ex was toxic, and yeah, there was an instance one time. And I did slap my partner. I did. I'm not proud of that."

In a confessional segment, Davies revealed that the slap occurred when he was 19 ... and his ex's restraining order against him was the result of a separate incident.

"We had an argument and I slapped her. Following that, we moved to France. My little boy was born, we separated," he said in a confessional.

"And then we found out we were pregnant with my little girl. That led to an argument with me and her dad, and they pressed the domestic violence order on me."

Brock says he then fought for shared custody of his kids and won ... and then rendered the decision moot by moving halfway across the globe.

"We separated, she then took my kids away from me," Brock told Lisa.

"I then needed to go to court, appeal it. We went to court and it was lifted."

Davies then insisted that his reason for moving to America was to provide a better life for his chidlren.

"When I left Australia to come on the dream to do better for my whole family, in that time of me being over here, they were with their stepdad. They had a new life. They had their lives in Australia," he said.

"I just feel like I'm not entitled to have these feelings because my kids, they're the ones that missed out on this."

So apparently, Brock's dream was to marry a reality star and land a recurring role on the final season of her over-the-hill show.

You'd think he would want to avoid the spotlight what with his horrific past, but apparently that didn't enter Davies' mind.

Scheana has demonstrated over the years that she's an expert at ignoring red flags, but this impressive even for her.