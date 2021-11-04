Britney Spears Exposes Lou Taylor, Mom Lynne Spears for Conservatorship Conspiracy

Most of this conservatorship war has centered upon Britney Spears' awful dad Jamie.

He has been the face of this gilded cage and it has been against Jamie that Britney has faced off until just a few weeks ago.

That does not mean that he was the only person involved -- or even that the conservatorship was his idea.

Britney has courageously called out former manager Lou Taylor and her own mother, Lynne Spears. Things are heating up!

In a now-deleted Instagram caption, Britney Spears shared that she is happier than she has been in a long time.

That does not mean that she has forgotten, or necessarily forgiven, those who have wronged her.

She's not afraid to tell the world exactly where things stand -- or who put her in this awful position for nearly 14 years.

"It was a family business before … it’s no longer that anymore!" Britney wrote this week.

"I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE," she quipped.

"So thank you for exiting out of my life," Britney wrote to her invasive family members, "and finally allowing me to live mine!"

"Do I know how mean I sound?" Britney asked before acknowledging: "Yes."

"100 billion percent I do!" she shared.

People who have been wronged and had their rights stripped from them do not owe kindness to those who wronged them.

“My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago," Britney acknowledged.

"But what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea!!!" she revealed.

Britney lamented: "I will never get those years back."

"She secretly ruined my life," Britney pointed out.

"And yes," Britney affirmed, "I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it."

Lou Taylor is her almost universally disliked former manager, and their bad blood has a long history.

This is, however, the first time that Britney has sincerely called out her mother so directly and publicly.

"So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude," she suggested, "and go f--k yourself."

Britney accused: "You know exactly what you did."

"My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship," Britney said of Jamie Spears.

That is not exactly a compliment, but does not excuse him from any of his actions, either.

She's not claiming that Jamie isn't responsible, just that it was not his idea at the beginning.

It is hoped that Britney will soon be free of her conservatorship altogether.

In late September, Jamie was removed from Britney's conservatorship, suspended from his role by the court.

But though her newly appointed estate conservator is a qualified CPA of Britney's choosing, she is still not truly "free."

However, a series of rulings make it increasingly likely that Britney's conservatorship is in its final months, weeks, and days.

This summer, for the first time in over 13 years, Britney was finally permitted by the court to hire her own attorney.

Once she did, Mathew Rosengart swiftly took actions on behalf of his client -- which paid off with Jamie's suspension.

There is a lingering question of whether Britney's conservatorship will be ended without a mental evaluation.

Britney, who has been failed and frankly mistreated by so many professionals, does not want to have to "prove" that she deserves her freedom.

Instead, she would like to simply begin making her own choices -- including marrying Sam Asghari, house-hunting with him, and having children with him.

Another question hanging in the air is whether the people who did this to Britney will face real consequences.

From accusations of illegal surveillance to financial questions and more, the world wants answers -- and Britney's attorney does, too.

It would be fitting to see justice done, for the people who stole so many years from Britney's life to be held accountable.

Many of Britney's longtime fans and supporters have felt that Lou Taylor has had it too easy.

We don't just mean demanding massive sums of Britney's fortune that Jamie has seemed all too happy to pay.

The issue is that many condemn Lou, and anyone who willingly works with her, for Britney's plight and want to see her exposed as Jamie has been.