Britney Spears BLASTS Mom on Instagram: You Ruined My Life!

After 13 years of virtual imprisonment, Britney Spears is finally free.

But that doesn't mean that she's forgiven the people who locked her up in the first place.

As you're likely aware, Britney's conservatorship came to an end in surprising fashion in September.

A judge decided to suspend the arrangement but only after Britney's father, Jamie Spears, stepped down from his role as conservator.

Considering Jamie had been fighting for years to maintain control over Britney's life and finances, the move came as quite a shock.

Of course, Jamie wasn't acting out of compassion or newfound concern for his daughter's welfare.

Rather, he saw the writing on the wall and knew that the judge was likely to rule against him at Britney's next hearing.

In other words, Jamie quite before he could get fired.

These days, insiders say Jaime is afraid that he might be facing jail time for bugging Britney's bedroom and other violations of her privacy.

And it seems he's not the only one who has reason to be fearful of the consequences of his actions.

In an Instagram post that she quickly deleted, Britney bashed her mother on Tuesday night, claiming that Lynne Spears is just as responsible for the conservatorship as Britney.

“The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman," read a meme posted by Britney.

But it was the lengthy caption Spears posted along with it that received the majority of the attention.

"The moment I SMILE and I realize I haven't in a very long time!!!! My mom gets so CONCERNED and says 'you're acting weird what's wrong with you???' I say 'Hi my name is Britney Spears nice to finally meet you!!!'" Britney wrote.

"Before I go any further, forgive me in advance... It's been 13 years and I'm a little rusty!!!! It was a family business before .. it's no longer that anymore !!!! I was BORN today cause I get to smile... so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine!!!!"

Britney went on to anticipate the criticism that she would receive, saying that she's aware that she sounds mean ... and she doesn't care!

"Psssss do I know how mean I sound??? Yes I 100 billion percent do!!!! Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago... but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!" Spears continued.

"I will never get those years back ... she secretly ruined my life ... and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it.... So take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go f––k yourself!!!!" she added.

"You know exactly what you did... my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship... but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me!!!"

Needless to say, that's quite the shellacking, and it's sort of thing that we'll likely hear more of from Britney as she continues to enjoy her freedom and lash out at those who took it from her.

Sure, Spears eventually deleted the post, but her family is probably well aware that that won't be the end of the criticism.

In fact, the singer's next project has nothing to do with music, and it seems she's planning to turn her creativity toward the goal of exposing her family's hypocrisy.

Britney says she's planning to write a novel about "a girl who was murdered" and finds herself in "limbo" as a ghost who needs to see her reflection in mirrors in order to survive.

"If she wants to get out of limbo, she has a major decision to make," Spears explained.

Britney's protagontist is faced with a decision:

She can either "greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life."

Sounds like Brit might have drawn the inspiration for that premise from real life!

And we're guessing her family won't be lining up to check out her literary debut!