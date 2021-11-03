Britney Spears' Attorney: Jamie is TERRIFIED of Being Deposed Under Oath!

In late September, Britney Spears scored a major courtroom victory as Jamie Spears was suspended as conservator.

Jamie had fought his suspension, asking the court to instead simply end the conservatorship in a sudden "change of heart."

Despite being ousted, Jamie is again filing for the court to end Britney's nightmare altogether.

But Britney's attorney is calling him out, saying that he's just hoping to save his own skin.

For over 13 years, Jamie Spears loved and nurtured his baby.

By "baby," we of course mean the conservatorship that he used to strip his actual human daughter of many of her rights.

Only in the final weeks and months before he was excised from the legal arrangement did Jamie stop fighting its dissolution.

Jamie Spears' attorney -- presumably a new one, since his old legal team deserted him -- filed (again) to dissolve the conservatorship.

The court documents cite “Britney’s recent testimony and requests to take personal control of her estate and affairs."

According to the filing, these "have made clear that continuing the conservatorship is contrary to her desires.”

“Jamie sees no reason why the conservatorship should continue for any amount of time," the attorney's filing reads.

"And," the documents continue, "asserts he has no interest in the conservatorship continuing.”

As is so often Jamie's style, this filing was accompanied by a media push to change the narrative.

Jamie's team made claims in a report obtained by Entertainment Tonight that he only wants what's best for her.

Britney's awful father alleged "his cooperation in transferring the administration of her estate to her and her chosen representatives."

Additionally, the report claimed that "Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop."

"As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her," the report insisted.

"For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator," the document wildly asserted.

"Now," the report continued, "it means ending her Conservatorship."

"So it is said in no uncertain terms, Jamie believes that the Conservatorship should end, immediately," the report added.

The report emphasized: "Jamie will not seek to continue to serve as Conservator."

It even went so far as to claim that Jamie's "administration of Britney’s estate has always been consistent with Britney’s best interests."

Jamie purportedly "encourages a full and transparent examination of the Conservatorship."

"And," he seems to believe, "has every confidence that said review will put to rest the outlandish, scurrilous, and irresponsible speculation."

Jamie is clearly taking aim at all of the conversation "that has accompanied the media circus surrounding these proceedings."

The report alleged that Jamie established the conservatorship when Britney's "life was in shambles."

"And," the report continued, when "she was in physical, emotional, mental and financial distress."

Jamie stressed that he "does not make this request subject to a demand for releases or compensation – it is unconditional."

He also claimed that he has nothing to hide, has done nothing criminal, loves his daughter, etc.

All of the usual things that Jamie screams into the void while the world rallies around his daughter.

He's a terrible person. But is it possible that he's telling the truth, and somehow has good intentions?

According to Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart, that's a "no."

Rosengart's own filing reminds the court that Jamie is trying to avoid being deposed under oath.

Why? Because he doesn't want to answer questions about possible violations or criminal activity during Britney's conservatorship, such as bugging her home and phone.

Rosengart has previously remarked on the suspicious timing of it all.

Jamie's sudden interest in ending the conservatorship altogether arose only after he was served on outstanding discovery in August.

Rosengart is seeking a lot of communications from Jamie and Tri Star, and seeks to depose Jamie under oath.

Rosengart is also absolutely looking into anything related to recording devices or electronic surveillance of Britney.

(Reportedly, the FBI is also investigating this)

Jamie seemingly seeks to avoid answering any questions by dissolving the conservatorship and pretending that it never happened.

Meanwhile, though Britney herself is happier than she has been in a long time, she is also calling out those who have wronged her.

"It was a family business before … it’s no longer that anymore !!!!" Britney wrote. "I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE …"

She expressed: "so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!!,"

"Psssss do I know how mean I sound ??? Yes … I 100 billion percent I do !!!!" Britney admitted when taking aim at ther family.

"Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago …" she acknowledged.

"But what people don’t know is is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!," Britney revealed.

"I will never get those years back …" Britney lamented. "She secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it …"

Notably, hearing Lou called out by name is not surprising, but it's a breath of fresh air to Britney's fans who have despised Lou for years.

"So take your whole, 'I have NO IDEA what’s going on,' attitude and go f--k yourself !!!!" Britney suggested.

"You know exactly what you did …" Britney wrote.

She added: "my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship."

"But tonight," Britney vowed, "I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!!"