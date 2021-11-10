Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Welcome Baby #3! See His Photo! Learn His Name!

He. Is. HERE!

Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff dropped a baby bombshell on social media followers on Monday night, revealing that the former had given birth to the couple's third baby in Oregon.

The former Little People, Big World stars also shared multiple photos of the newborn with fans and provided a few key details.

Let's start with his name, shall we?

“It’s a BOY!! Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff,” Audrey wrote via Instagram as a caption to the pictures above and below, adding:

"Born 11.8.21 at 6:32 am 9.1 lbs 21.5 in and born en caul which was wild! I can’t wait to share his birth story with you soon."

(Note: An en caul birth is an atypical event where a baby is born still inside an intact amniotic sac.

The sac balloons out at birth, with the child remaining inside of the unbroken or partially broken membrane.)

Concluded Audrey:

We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery. A word that I had been praying over this birth was “harmony.”

And it truly was one of the most harmonious experiences.

The couple are also parents to a four-year old daughter named Ember and a two-year old son named Bode.

Jeremy, meanwhile, also confirmed the arrival of his second son online, praising his wife for her “immense strength” during the birth.

"Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff!" wrote the father of three.

"@audreyroloff showed immense strength and surrender and I’m completely amazed at her. The Roloff household is healthy and full of joy, thank you all for the prayers and well wishes.

"Cheers to Radley!"

These Roloffs announced in early July that they were expecting once again, posing alongside their first two chidren in a field and writing at the time:

“We’re about to be a family of 5! Our little tie-breaker is coming this November!”

When Jeremy quipped in a post of his own that he was closer to convincing Audrey “to get a minivan,” she jokingly fired back:

“Nice try but no you cannot [have one].”

The ex- reality TV stars -- who have written two books together and who now host a podcast -- got married in September of 2014 have been candid ever since about wanting to expand their brood.

“We’ve always wanted a big family,” Audrey said during an Instagram Q&A in November of 2020, adding that she and Jeremy “absolutely” want “more babies.”

Does this mean even more children are on the way?

It's likely way too early to ask that question right now.

The blessed news will probably continue later this year for this famous family, too, as Isabel Roloff is pregnant with her and Jacob Roloff's first kid as well.

She's due in December.

As for Jeremy and Audrey?

Precious newborn Radley just entered a household overflowing with love and affection.

The former TLC personalities have said celebrate every anniversary “like a national holiday," with Audrey explaining last fall:

“To us, it’s super important.

"In my opinion, the celebration of your marriage once a year should merit more planning, rearranging work schedules, building suspense, creativity and tradition than most of the American holidays.

"Every other year Jeremy and I trade off who plans our anniversary — we both like surprises.”

Congratulations to Jeremy and Audrey!

Your baby is perfect!