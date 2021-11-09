Amber Portwood: I'm a Victim and Deserve Sympathy, You Stupid F-cks!

Amber Portwood is sick of the hate.

She's sick of the criticism and she's sick of being trashed as a bad parent.

And now?

Amber Portwood is fighting back.

The Teen Mom OG star reunited with her estranged 12-year old daughter, Leah, on the November 2 episode of this MTV reality series... expressing her frustration afterward for how poorly the meeting went.

"I don't know what the point of this was for driving 40 something minutes, but that's cool," Portwood said after a pretty quiet meal of sandwiches and mac and cheese with the child.

When she returned home, Amber shared some more insight while talking with her producer, David.

"With Leah, she was very off, but I already thought that was going to be that way," Portwood said.

"The only thing that bothered me with Leah is she was kind of getting a little snappy at a point. Don't talk to me like that. Other than that, I was perfectly fine with everything."

Amber faced some backlash afterward for complaining about time spent with her young daughter -- and especially for taking small shots at Leah, such as the one cited above.

Via a subsequent Instagram Live chat with fans, Portwood vented about such negative feedback.

“I don’t really know where all of this hate is coming from towards me because I really didn’t do anything,” Amber complained.

And to the the critics who accused her of playing the victim on Tuesday’s episode? And who have leveled such an accusation against her plenty of times before that as well?

"I am a victim of people who are hateful,” she insisted.

Later in her Q&A, the mother of of two dropped a series of F-bombs, alleging she can “say f-ck you and still be positive [because] it’s 2021, you stupid f-ck.”

From where doe all this irritation stem?

Perhaps from accusations recently made by ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, who filed court papers earlier this fall in which he alleged Portwood is on drugs.

Glennon even asked a court to test Portwood's hair follicles in order to see if she was smoking meth, as the former couple continues to battle over custody of their three-year old son.

“I did everything to do better, and I did nothing to deserve this. Not today at least," Portwood previously said to fans on Instagram when this topic was broached.

The veteran reality star, meanwhile, is at least trying to learn from all the ups and all the downs throughout her adult life.

"As my life begins to change I have learned so much through my mistakes," she wrote this past weekend online, adding:

"The guilt I use to hold and the hate I had needed to be released. I am still a work in progress. However, today I want all of us to move forward with what kept us in that negative past.

"We are worth love and it is ok to cry.

"To all my supporters truly you are warriors and fighters. But most of all beautiful souls always!"