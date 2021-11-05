Aaron Rodgers Offers Update on Covid Battle: Joe Rogan Told Me I Don't Need the Vaccine If I Take Ivermectin!

If you're a football fan, then by now you've probably heard about the surprising health news that came out this week concerning one of the NFL's premiere players.

(And no, we're not talking about the bruised ego that Odell Beckham sustained after being cut by Cleveland in the middle of a touchdown-less season.)

For those who are somehow unaware, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 37-year-old was unvaccinated, which came as a surprise due to his previous claims to the contrary.

Asked about his vaccination status during a press conference, Rodgers replied:

"Yeah, I'm immunized."

Apparently, that was an attempt to use word-play to get off on a technicality, but that explanation doesn't quite fly.

When someone asks you a yes or no question, and you respond "yeah," when the correct answer is "no," you're lying.

But in a new interview with Pat McAfee, Rodgers boldly blamed the media for not getting to the bottom of his vax status by asking just the right follow-up questions.

If they had, Rodgers said, he would have explained he's "not an anti-vax flat earther," but that he's a "critical thinker."

Seems like he could have just said that without waiting for a reporter to play his weird Rumpelstiltskin game.

Anyway, that portion of the interview is far from the most bonkers, as Rodgers went on to prompt worldwide facepalms by spewing all sorts of ignorant pseudoscience and revealing that despite his access to the world's best doctors, he gets his medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan.

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now," Rodgers said.

"So before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself," he continued.

"I consulted with a now good friend of mine Joe Rogan, after he got Covid, and I've a lot of the stuff he recommended in his podcast and on the phone to me."

Rodgers went on to reveal that he did his own research before deciding to forego the vaccine and mislead the public.

"I'm going to have the best immunity possible now based on the 2.5-million-person study from Israel that the people that get Covid and recover, have the most robust immunity," he said.

"I'm thankful for people like Joe stepping up and using his voice. I'm thankful for my medical squad and I'm thankful for all the love and support I've gotten but I've been taking monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, zinc, vitamin C and DHCQ and I feel pretty incredible."

The results of the study that Rodgers is referring to have been called into question by numerous organizations worldwide, including the CDC, who says its conclusion that vaccines offer greater protection than previous infection is based on a much larger sample of data.

"The vaccines do offer some protection for sure but there is a lot we don't know about them. ... There is a lot to natural immunity. ... If you have gotten Covid and recovered from it, that's the best boost to immunity you can have," Rodgers continued.

The quarterback now faces discipline from the league for his refusal to follow protocol by wearing a mask in situations where such precautions are required for unvaccinated players.

"Some of the rules to me are not based in science at all," Rodgers said today.

"They are based purely in trying to out and shame people like needing to wear a mask at a podium when everyone in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask makes no sense to me."

This is a case in which those of us in the celebrity gossip arena might have had an advantage over sports journalists.

During the offseason, Rodgers got engaged to Shailene Woodley, and while we don't presume to know her vaccination status, the actress is a longtime proponent of homeopathic remedies and other non-traditional forms of medicine.

She's also close friends with the actor Miles Teller, who has become one of Hollywood's most outspoken anti-vaxxers.

The couple vacationed with Teller and his wife before the season began.

Did Rodgers receive any medical advice from the Divergent star?

It's impossible to say at this time, but it seems that Aaron is indeed open to input from Hollywood types who make Dr. Phil look like an expert in the field or epidemiology.