Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Break Up Amid Rumors of Domestic Assault

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have broken up.

Yes, again.

This time, however, the split comes amid a troubling accusation against the singer, as Hadid's mother, Yolanda, claims Malik struck her during a fight last week.

Those have been the only details released, although TMZ reports that Yolanda may file a police report against the former One Direction member.

The famous couple welcomed a daughter last year named Khai.

"They are not together right now. They are both good parents though," a friend of Gigi's tells People Magazine, adding:

"They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

A rep for the model, meanwhile, simply says: "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

Malik, meanwhile, Tweeted a lengthy response to the assault allegation on Thursday aftenoon.

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in," said the artist.

"A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

"In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

He continued:

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press.

"I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

Malik concluded with a steadfast denial of ever getting physical with Yolanda Hadid.

He said:

"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details.

"I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Gigi and Zayn initially sparked romance rumors in November 2015 when they stepped out together at an American Music Awards afterparty.

After avoiding questions about their apparent relationship for several months, Hadid starred in Malik's PDA-filled music video for his 2016 single "PillowTalk."

In March 2018, however, the pair announced they had gone their separate ways.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend," Malik wrote in his statement at the time.

"She has such an incredible soul.

"I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first.

"We love you all."

Added Hadid back then:

"Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general.

"I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for.

"As for the future, whatever's meant to be will be."

In late 2019, Malik and Hadid found their way back to each other.

On September, 23, 2020, Zayn confirmed the arrival of the pair's first child together, stating on Twitter:

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.

"To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.

"Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."