Yolanda Hadid Claims Zayn Malik Punched Her; Singer Denies Allegation

It's been just over a year since Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed a daughter together.

But apparently the bundle of joy has not helped to smooth relations between Zayn and the Hadid family.

According to a new report from TMZ, Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, claims that Malik "struck" her during an altercation last week.

The argument seems to have taken place under very odd circumstances, and both parties adamantly deny any wrongdoing.

It seems that Yolanda paid an unannounced visit to Zayn and Gigi's home while Gigi was out of town.

Some sort of argument ensued, and that's when Zayn allegedly struck Yolanda.

A source leaked the account to TMZ, and Zayn seems convinced that the informant was none other than Yolanda herself.

Yolanda has not officially spoken about the matter, but Zayn promptly issued a statement insisting that he has never laid a hand on his daughter's grandmother.

"In an effort to protect that space for [my daughter] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago," the statement reads.

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press," Zayn continued, throwing obvious shade at Yolanda.

"I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves," he concluded.

Zayn made no mention of TMZ in his comments, but he later acknowledged the outlet's role in the "leak" by issuing a statement directly to the site.

"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," the second statement reads.

The rest of the Hadid family has yet to comment on the situation, but we think it's safe to say that no one saw this coming.

Interestingly, it was just a few months ago that Gigi discussed her family dynamic with Harper's Bazaar and revealed that Zayn and Yolanda are quite close.

"This is not to say that I don't have a heart or Bella doesn't have a brain, but when dealing with family stuff and world issues, my mom calls me the brain and Bella the heart," Gigi said at the time.

"My brother is half and half. Whatever the family dinner-table discussion is, Bella will be very emotional and compassionate, and I'm sitting there pulling up charts and infographics, speaking very calmly," she continued.

"At first he was like, 'How do I get a word in edgewise?' But now he is very comfortable. He speaks his mind," Gigi added.

"When he's in the middle of a family thing and everyone's like, 'Zayn, whose side are you on?' he's charming. He's usually on my mom's side, so he's smart in that sense."

We'll have updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.