Wendy Williams Has "Serious" Health Problems, Delays Hosting Return

The Wendy Williams Show will kick off a new season on Monday, October 18.

But the long-running program will look very different on the upcoming premiere... and on the episode after that... and on the next one, too.

Why?

Because Wendy Williams won't be trashing other celebrities on stage; she won't even be sitting in her big purple chair at all.

On Tuesday, a statement on the talk show's official Instagram page confirmed that Williams is still recovering from her recent health concerns.

As such, her personal return to the series has been pushed back. Indefinitely.

"The Wendy Williams Show will start airing originals on Monday, October 18, with an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels to be announced shortly," the statement read.

"Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis."

Williams has been battling issues both physical and emotional for quite awhile now.

Last October, while the host was recording episodes from the comfort of her own home amid the Covid-19 pandemic, fans took note of her increasingly bizarre behavior.

"I guess every day is not perfect, but I'm not a perfectionist. I'm not perfect," Williams replied to the criticism on air, adding:

"But I do appreciate you putting in the effort to watch us. I love entertaining you, you know? And it's not easy. It is not easy. You're a tough crowd."

Aside from whatever may be going on with Williams mentally, she was diagnosed years ago with Graves Disease as well, which the aforementioned statement referenced as follows:

"She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition.

"It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties."

Concluded the message:

"Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority.

"As soon as she's ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair.

"We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy's privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers."

The season 13 premiere was originally set for Septemberr 20, but then was pushed back October 4 after Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19.

It was then pushed back for a second time to October 18, with producerrs announcing late last month that Williams had recovered from COVID ... yet was still dealing with additional health issues.

Williams last took time off from her talk show in May 2020 due to medical concerns surrounding her battle with Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease that results in an overactive thyroid gland.

She was diagnosed with it almost two decades ago.

"I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it," she told People Magazine in 2018.

"It came from me neglecting my six-month endocrinology appointment.

"I have Graves' disease and hyperthyroid. If you have one you don't necessarily have to have the other, but I have both."

We continue to send our wishes to Williams for a full recovery.