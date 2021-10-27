Tyler Baltierra Thirsts After Famous Wife: I Wanna Pound That Postpartum Poontang!

Tyler Baltierra has a question for all social media users:

Is it hot in here, the Teen Mom OG star wants to know, or is it just my wife and her rockin hot bod?

The father of three jumped on Instagram this week and gushed over his spouse, Catelynn, as if he had only just met her andd ogled her for the first time.

Perhaps making Tyler's commentary even more sweet?

Catelynn gave birth just two months ago.

“Wifey out here killin’ it!” the 29-year old captioned his post on Sunday, highlighting a photo of Catelynn’s reunion with co-stars Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd and Maci Bookout McKinney.

He added:

“How’d I get so lucky!? 15 years together and you still make me weak!”

This pretty much sums up why fans adore Tyler and Catelynn to such an extreme degree.

They were high school sweethearts. They've been through miscarriages and separations and mental health struggles and have three little girls running around at home, and yet:

They haven't lost their spark.

Not by a long shot, as you can see here.

“Just had a baby where?? She looks amazing,” one fan commented under Tyler’s post, while another chimed in as follows:

“His only focus is Catelynn! We love to see it!”

Yup. Exactly.

Catelynn, of course, has also been known to metaphorically drool over her husband over the Internet.

Back in August, shortly before the tandem welcomed daughter Rya into the world, Baltierra dropped a shirtless photo on to his followers.

And Catelynn nearly dropped her pants for him right on the spot.

"All these thirsty girls on here! STAY wishing because this is what I sleep next to every night and forever!!!" Catelynn wrote in response to a handful of women who were outwardly impressed by Tyler's bulge.

Catelynn and her fellow cast members recently gathered to film the upcoming Teen Mom OG reunion for season 10, stirring up quite the controversy with Mackenzie McKee in the process.

This meeting markedd the first time all the women had all seen each other since Catelynn and Tyler welcomed baby number-four over the summer.

“She’s here and she’s perfect,” Tyler announced via Instagram on August 28, revealing their little one arrived safe and sound.

Days later, the pair revealed the name they decided their “fourth and final little princess” would be named Rya Rose.

She's officially a cutie patootie as you can see above.

Despite how adorable their children have proven to be, however, and despite how attracted Tyler and Catelynn still are to each other, the reality stars have made it clear they're done procreating.

This doesn't mean they're done getting busy, though.

It just means they're gonna protect themselves the next time they close the bedroom door.