Travis Barker Erases Ex-Wife's Tattoo with Print of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips

2021 has been a very good year for guys with a specific type of energy pairing up with famous MILFs.

While Megan Fox and MGK have their weedmance, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took things even further.

The two are now happily engaged following months of very public displays of affection.

The next step is getting rid of the tattoo of Travis' ex ... and replacing it with Kourtney's lips.

Travis & Kourtney Are Engaged

When you are commissioning any kind of artist for any kind of work, reference photos and clear instructions are a must.

Travis Barker clearly knew that when he dropped by to see celebrity tattoo artist Scott Campbell.

He knew just what he wanted -- a custom lip print, using a lipstick-stain imprint of fiancee Kourtney Kardashian's kiss.

Travis Barker IG Kourtney lips tattoo paper

In addition to that, Travis also wanted a new scorpion tattoo alongside it, both on his inner bicep.

The placement was not chosen at random.

The new tattoo work covers up the name of his ex, Shanna Moakler.

Travis Barker scorpion tattoo by Scott Campbell

Famed tattoo artist Scott Campbell shared a look at the work alongside a caption.

“Scorpio season. On @travisbarker …" he wrote.

The caption added: "Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash."

Kourtney Gets Engaged

Scorpio is a reference to a specific constellation which, though arbitrarily defined by human observers, factors into the beliefs of astrology adherents.

Some simply use the symbol as an identifier for roughly the time of year when they were born.

Kourtney's lips are, well, Kourtney's lips -- a symbol of love from Travis' gorgeous fiancee.

Kourtney Kardashian, Topless and Engaged

Travis proposed to Kourtney at the Rosewood Miaramar hotel on Sunday, October 17.

With the ocean beside them and an array of gorgeous red roses and burning candles, Travis proposed.

Though the proposal came only eight months after the couple went Instagram official, Kourtney said yes.

Kourtney and Travis at SNL

Kourtney has been reportedly getting along well with Travis' kids, Alabama Barker and Landon Barker.

In particular, social media viewers have seen Kourt bond with Alabama.

So ... are they going to be feeling some kind of way about her literally replacing their mom when it comes to their dad's ink?

Travis Proposes

Probably not, actually.

In addition to endorsing this relationship, Alabama has not been shy when it comes to her mom.

She has referred to Kourtney as being all but her stepmother, and more than hinted at Shanna's failings as a parent.

Kourtney and Travis at Dinner

As for Kourtney's feelings, one can only imagine that she is happy to see Travis' ex wife's name expunged from his body.

She's an adult, he's an adult, they both have famous relationship histories and they both have kids.

But still . . . as horny as these two have been, you know at some point she must have seen that name at an awkward moment.

Kourtney Kardashian, No Shirt, All Ring

As for the engagement, reports said that Kourtney was expecting a proposal and looking forward to it.

But she did not know when or where it would come.

Clearly, she liked it -- because she said yes, turning their whirlwind romance into a formal engagement.

