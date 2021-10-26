Tori Spelling Wants a Divorce, Feels "Trapped" With Dean McDermott [Report]

We've known for several years that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's marriage is a less than ideal arrangement.

The first signs of trouble came when Dean cheated on Tori, and the couple felt compelled to basically construct an entire reality show around it.

From that point on, the McDermotts and their crappy relationship seemed to make headlines at least once a month.

We learned that Tori and Dean were facing bankruptcy, and that they downsized their home out of economic necessity.

After that, it was all downhill.

Every week seemed to bring new headlines about the couple's financial problems.

We learned Tori and Dean were getting sued by creditors, and that a series of lawsuits had devoured the bulk of their savings and the entirety of the money that Tori earned from the recent 90210 reboot.

Now, Dean brought less wealth to the marriage, and he's done far less lucrative work in the years since he and Tori have been together.

So we guess it should come as no surprise that Tori blames him for the couple's financial problems and is considering divorce as a result.

Earlier this week, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that Spelling “wants a divorce, but she feels trapped right now."

But while finances might be the main motivator behind the split, it seems that Tori is less than thrilled about Dean's recent behavior, as well.

Following what was described as a "bad fight," McDermott “went missing” earlier this month and remained absent from the home for several days.

“She went ballistic," a source said of Spelling's response, adding that the mother of six is “pissed” about her husband's erratic behavior.

The insider claims that Tori was “very upset,” especially since the duo “have tried counseling” several times in the past, and they both know better than to run away from their problems.

According to the source, Tori and Dean “constantly fight and break up,” but this most recent argument was “really serious.”

“Money is an issue and it’s always been an issue,” the source says, noting that it’s the main reason Spelling “feels trapped.”

The divorce talk is more than mere speculation at this point, and it's been bolstered by photographs of Tori that show her holding a notepad which reads “assets,” “support” and “custody” while standing outside an attorney’s office.

Just prior to this current rough patch, Dean was out of the country for six months making a movie.

And while it's good that he's working, it seems the project wasn't terribly lucrative.

In a recent podcast interview, Tori revealed that even after Dean returned home, the two of them continued to live in separate rooms.

“Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed,” Spelling said, adding that her spouse was sleeping “in a room.”

“Since he left — this is not good, you guys — but since he left [and] he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me,” she added.

“So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms, yes.”

Compounding the speculation is the fact that Dean has not been wearing his wedding ring in recent weeks, a fact that the actor addressed with a suspiciously elaborate explanation.

“I lost my utility ring and then somebody saw that. ‘He doesn’t have his ring,’” he recently claimed.

“So, now, everybody’s in a titter, so I’m like, ‘Forget it, I’m not going to replace it. Just let them think it.’”

So yeah, these two might be misleading their fans at the moment.

But given how much they both love public drama, we're sure the truth will come out in the very near future.