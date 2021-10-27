Tori Spelling: Did She Confirm Divorce Rumors During Wendy Williams Appearance?

Rumors that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are getting divorced have been circulating for months now.

Both parties have been tight-lipped about the reports, and this seems to be a case in which their silence speaks volumes.

Based on what we know about Tori and Dean's situation, it certainly seems like they'll be legally calling it quits in the very near future.

Spelling has already met with a divorce attorney, and Dean was recently spotted without his wedding ring.

On their own, perhaps neither of these developments would point definitively to a forthcoming divorce announcement.

But both of them together -- coupled with Tori's recent comments on the matter -- lead us to the conclusion that these two are definitely in the process of calling it quits.

First, Tori admitted that she and Dean sleep in separate bedrooms -- never a good sign for a couple that had previously enjoyed sleeping side-by-side for the entirety of their marriage.

And what Spelling's not saying about her marriage might be even more important than what she is saying.

Tori made an appearance on Wendy Williams' talk show this week, where she was interviewed by a stand-in host, comedian Whitney Cummings.

"So we are on The Wendy Williams program," Cummings said.

"You're allowed to hit me in the face, but I do have to ask: What is going on with that guy? Dean?"

At that point, Spelling became visibly uncomfortable.

"You know I'm not going to answer that," she told Cummings.

Not the sort of response you give when everything is hunky-dory in your relationship.

"Fair enough. Fair enough," Cummings said.

"We asked. I love you," the host continued.

"This is somebody who has strong boundaries, and she's controlling the narrative and she answers the questions she wants to ask when she wants to answer them, and I respect that and I love that about you."

A suddenly-serious Spelling then attempted to move the conversation forward, demanding:

"So what are you gonna ask me next?"

This is in keeping with the former couple's strategy when it comes to answering questions about their relationship status.

"It's just weird that people need to know," McDermott said during a recent podcast interview.

"'What's going on with Tori and Dean? She's not wearing her ring.' Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?'"

Okay. We understand the desire for privacy, but let's not forget that these are the same people who starred in multiple reality shows that centered almost entirely around their marital troubles.

That's something that celebrities in general and reality stars in particular seem to struggle with:

If you want to profit from sharing your personal life with the world, well ... it's tough to put that genie back in the bottle.

Tori and Dean are the ones who first drummed up interest in Tori and Dean's relationship -- and they went to great efforts to do so.

In most cases, no one really cares about the marriage of two actors who don't do much acting anymore.

But in this case, the McDermotts wanted to cash in on their relationship troubles, and they did so quite effectively.

The downside of that arrangement is that they can't really blame the public for remaining interested in their drama.