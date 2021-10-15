Tori and Zach Roloff Make Surprising Move to Washington: Are They Leaving Little People, Big World?

Little People, Big World.

Unexpected news.

On Thursday, Tori Roloff shared a photos of her family outside of a home they just purchased in Washington, including with the snapshot a caption that took many followers by surprise.

Why?

BECAUSE THEY JUST MOVED TO WASHINGTON!

“Guess what?! WE MOVED!!” the 30-year old wrote.

“We’ve been quite busy the last 30 days and I am beyond exhausted. I hope we never move again. Haha.

"We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!!

"We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love.”

The long-time Little People, Big World stars emphasized that they will “miss Portland,” but added:

“We’re so excited for our new adventure in WASHINGTON!”

This does sound very excited and we're thrilled for the immediate family of four.

But TLC viewers have responded to the update with an understandable question...

... what does this mean for the couple's future on Little People, Big World?!?

There has been strong speculation for awhille that Tori and Zach might buy their family farm, as Zach's dad, Matt, has hinted on occasion that he's close to retiring.

It's safe to assume they won't be doing so now, however.

Tori doesn't seem anxious to move again any time soon and the spouses wouldn't have purchased this property if they were saving money to buy the other property, you know?

Will they continue to star on Little People, Big World, though?

Tori said just this past summer that she and Zach have no intention of quitting.

“I think for us, we enjoy sharing our lives and for right now our kids get along great with the crew and it’s fun,” she explained in June.

“The minute it’s not fun anymore, then you got to come together and be like, all right, what’s our next step?”

The spouses got married in 2015 and are parents to a 4-year old named Jackson and a daughter named Lilah, who will turn two in November.

Zach's brother, Jacob, left the series in 2016 (and later accused a TLC producer of molestation); while Zach's other brother, Jeremy, departed in 2018 along with his wife, Audrey.

At this point, Zach, Tori and the former's parents, Amy and Matt, are the four main character on Little People, Big World -- which has been on the air for an incredible run of 22 seasons.

While their move across state lines may result in less time spent on the farm for Zach and Tori, we don't think they're walking away from the program any time soon.

In March, sadly, the pair revealed that they had suffered a miscarriage.

“Everyone says it’s nothing that I did or we did, it was just [that] this baby wasn’t viable for life, but it’s hard to not wonder what happened on that day,” Tori said in an episode of the TLC show four months later.

“But it is common.

"It happens to more people than you think, but you just never think it’s gonna happen to you especially after two full term babies and zero complications.

"I think that’s why it hit us, especially me, so hard.”

Added Zach at the time:

“I want to support her however I can. It’s upsetting to watch her go through something like this. It brings about new empathy...

"She had, like, eight weeks of feeling pregnant and now she’s not.”

Truly horrible stuff.

We continue to send these Roloffs all of our best wishes, and hope they have the times of their lives in this new home!