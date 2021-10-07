Tom Sharkey, Husband of Slain Instagram Influencer Suspected of Killing His Wife, Commits Suicide

Tom Sharkey, the husband of a social media influencer named Alexis who was killed in late 2020 at the age of 26, has reportedly taken his own life.

Police confirmed the development to CBS affiliate KHOU-TV, stating that authorities had just obtained an arrest warrant for Tom this week.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force learned Tuesday that Sharkey was at his daughter's home in Fort Meyers, Florida, arriving at this scene the following morning and knocking on the door of the residence.

Authorities said they then entered the home and found Sharkey dead via a gunshot wound to his head.

Alexis and Tom were separated when the former's body was discovered in November 2020.

A spokesman for Houston police said in a press conference Wednesday that 50-year-old Thomas was "the only person with the means and motive to kill Alexis," according to People Magazine.

The investigation also revealed a history of violence in the couple's marriage.

At this same press conference, the police said that Tom relocated to Georgia after his wife was killed in Houston last fall.

(The 26-year-old influencer's naked corpse was found by a sanitation truck employee alongside a Houston road on November 28, 2020 ... two days after she first went missing.)

Thomas did not report his wife missing, police previously noted.

Instead, it was a friend who notified authorities.

The social media personality had stopped responding to calls and messages at the time, prompting concern among her relatives and friends that something terrible had happened.

The day before she vanished, Alexis spent Thanksgiving morning with her estranged husband at their Houston-area apartment before stopping by a friend's house for dinner.

The last time loved ones had heard from Alexis -- who sold products for Monat, a multi-level marketing company that sells skin-care, hair and hygiene products --- was the evening of November 27.

She was strangled to death, according to the police report.

At their press conference Wednesday, police said they had been granted an arrest warrant for Sharkey on September 29.

They said he was not honest during their investigation and had a history of being "evasive," per KHOU-TV.

In August, Tom agreed to meet with authorities... yet detectives were subsequently unable to track him down.

"He came up with a very bizarre story later on about why he essentially disappeared and then a short time after that incident, he relocated to Florida," detectives said, according to KHOU-TV.