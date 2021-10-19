Thomas Markle: Meghan & Harry Ghosted BOTH of Their Families! They're So Childish!

We see a lot headlines about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry feuding with family, but usually, the situation involves the royals.

It can be easy to forget that Meghan's birth family is also terrible, as media outlets on this side of the pond have mostly stopped giving them a platform.

This is not because of any ethical concerns, mind you.

Rather, it's because it's been several years since Meghan communicated with any of those opportunistic coattail-riders, and American media outlets have come to the realization that the Markles have nothing of value to contribute.

But the Brits can't get enough of the Markle drama, and some of the more unscrupulous outlets will offer screentime to pretty much anyone who's willing to trash Harry and Meghan.

That's how Thomas Markle wound up giving yet another interview to ITV's Good Morning Britain today.

Ever since Thomas sold Meghan's private letters to a tabloid, we've known that he would do whatever it takes to extend his 15 minutes of fame.

We just didn't know that so many desperate so-called journalists would be willing to devote precious minutes of their life to conversing with a man who's only noteworthy because of his utter disdain for his own daughter.

This time, Thomas claimed that he continues speaking to the press not because he needs the money, but because it's his way of blackmailing Meghan into allowing him to see his grandchildren.

Very healthy stuff!

"I will do a show at least a month, if I can get it through, and eventually sooner or later she'll start talking to me. This is way too childish, this is kind of silly, it's time to talk with each other, we're family," Thomas said on the air.

"The kids are going to grow up without knowing that they have two families. This is more than just me and my daughter now, this is me and my daughter, her husband and two babies involved now, so it's time to do something. It's time to talk," he continued.

"I've tried a few times, I don't even know where her mother is at this point, I don't think she's in Los Angeles, or with Meghan and Harry. I don't know where she's at. I have tried to contact her."

From there, Thomas argued that Meghan is angry with him not because he keeps selling her out to the press but because he pays more attention to his other kids!

"There are some reasons she got upset with me," Thomas blathered on.

"One was that she thought I was giving too much attention to her brother and sister," he added.

"She wanted me to stop talking to them and I couldn’t."

Asked why Meghan decided to cut him out of her life, Thomas pretended to be baffled.

"You're asking me a question that's four years old and I can't answer it," he said.

"I don't know what changed her. She's never been that way before and once she hooked up with Harry she changed.

"I understand she hooked up with Soho Club and a different group of people, but she has pretty much disowned both sides of her family and I don't understand the reason for it."

So yeah, Thomas' argument is that Meghan is a reprehensible snob who believes she's too good for her own family.

Interestingly, the royals' argument is the exact opposite of that.

They claim that she's too lowborn and crass to ever fit in among royalty.

The truth is probably that Harry and Meghan fall somewhere in between those two extreme assessments of their character.

In other words, they're normal people.