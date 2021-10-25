Thomas Markle: Harry and Meghan Are Acting Like Little Kids! They Need to Grow Up!

A lot of insults and allegations have been hurled at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in recent years.

Some detractors think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are just spoiled, while others have gone much further -- even accusing Harry of being a traitor to his country.

But to their credit, Harry's family members have kept their comments to themselves, at least publicly.

The same can't be said of Meghan's family, and we're sure it's the disparaging remarks from loved ones that hurt the most.

No, the Markles have delighted in feeding damaging (and probably mendacious) information to the tabloid press.

The two worst offenders -- Meghan's father, Thomas, and her wicked half-sister, Samantha -- are usuall well-compensated for their mud-slinging.

That means the benefits of all this trash-talk are twofold:

The Markles get to tear down Meghan, whom they're clearly jealous of, and they get paid for doing what they love!

The latest example of this abhorrent behavior is Thomas' recent interview with ITV's Good Morning Britain.

Yes, bashing Meghan is such a beloved spectator sport in the UK that people will tune in before work and watch the carnage over tea and crumpets.

This was one of the more bizarre inteviews that Thomas has ever given, which is really saying something.

He got more emotional than usual, accusing Meghan and Harry of "ghosting" their families, a phrase that was probably fed him to by a producer right before the cameras started rolling.

This was also the interview in which Thomas admitted that he's blackmailing Meghan, but more on that later.

For now, we'll focus on what might be the most unexpected part of the interview:

The part where Thomas briefly hints that Harry is too childish to be taken seriously.

"All he does now is ride a bicycle around the neighborhood he lives," Thomas said.

Now, the main thing that Thomas is accusing Harry of is idleness.

The suggestion is that Harry doesn't work and doesn't help much with the raising of his children.

Now, that's almost certainly BS, as Harry and Meghan have been making huge business deals lately, including their newly-announced partnership with an investing firm called Ethic.

And of course, Thomas would have no idea if Harry helps around the house, as he hasn't had any contact with his daughter in over four years.

From there, Thomas doubled-down on his bizarre immaturity allegations, calling Meghan "childish," claiming that she "changed" when she met Harry, and slamming her decision to distance herself from her family as "ridiculous."

Asked what sort of action Meghan should take in order to mend her relationship with her family, Thomas encouraged her to "grow up, talk, make up."

From there, Thomas reminded us that he's the truly childish one in this situation by claiming that his frequent talk show appearances are his way of forcing Meghan to let him meet his grandkids.

"I will do a show at least a month, if I can get it through, and eventually sooner or later she'll start talking to me. This is way too childish, this is kind of silly, it's time to talk with each other, we're family," Thomas said on the air.

"The kids are going to grow up without knowing that they have two families. This is more than just me and my daughter now, this is me and my daughter, her husband and two babies involved now, so it's time to do something. It's time to talk," he continued.

"I've tried a few times, I don't even know where her mother is at this point, I don't think she's in Los Angeles, or with Meghan and Harry. I don't know where she's at. I have tried to contact her."

Now, the Queen hasn't even met Lilibet yet, so Thomas might be waiting a while.

It sounds ridiculous to that this guy might think he's more important than the Queen, but you really can't oiverstate the size of Thomas' ego.