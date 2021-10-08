The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Producers: We Need Even More Erika Jayne!

As you may have heard by now, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is about to air its epic FOUR-part reunion.

It will kick off next Wednesday and it will center on the absolutely bananas scandal that continues to plague Erika Jayne.

The embattled cast member is facing allegations that she conspired with estranged husband Tom Girardi to defraud some of his past clients out of millions and millions of dollars.

Look for Jayne and Andy Cohen to clash on stage at the aforementioned reunion over Jayne's alleged role in this alleged scheme.

But here's the thing:

Bravo typically films these reunion specials and then airs these reunion specials -- and then takes a lengthy hiatus.

A new season of a show such as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills would normally premiere at some point in mid to late 2022.

However, insiders have told TMZ that executives plan on making an exception for this franchise.

Because there's been so much buzz around Jayne and the series of late... because Jayne's legal problems have garnered national headlines... and because Bravo doesn't want to miss out on any potential breaking developments...

... cameras basically won't stop rolling on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this year.

Erika's storyline is just too good to miss, reports TMZ, explaining why shooting on Season 12 is scheduled to commence next week.

As far as we know, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff are all expected back for this season.

But Bravo isn't even pretending at this point:

The franchise is all about Erika Jayne.

She filed to divorce Tom in November 2020, yet this split has been labeled a "sham" by critics who think Erika is just trying to hide assets she and Girardi purchased with the money they embezzled.

This would be money they embezzled from family members of those who died in a 2018 plane crash, too, and who had been represented by Tom's law firm.

Seriously, the accusations are quite heinous.

It's also alleged Erika’s company, EJ Global, received over $20 million from Tom's law firm. This money was meant for his clients.

Jayne has been steadfast in her denials, however.

She has repeatedly pleaded innocent, telling co-stars again and again that she had no idea what Tom was up to in his professional life.

Jayne has also said she'll never quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, no matter what people out there are saying about her.

Why would she?

She's being persecuted, Erika believes, just like... Jesus Christ.

Yes, that Jesus Christ.

On Thursday, Jayne shared a remark from a fan that read as follows:

“This is exactly how CHRIST died."

Now, we're not entirely sure if being dragged on social media for your lavish lifestyle and your possible role in a diabolical financial scheme is the same as being crucified on the cross.

But this is why producers can't get enough of Erika Jayne. She delivers prime content!

The above comment -- posted by a super fan with the user name @mattmurray47 -- also trashed attorney Ronald Richards.

This user thinks Richards should be disbarred” for “slandering” Jayne for misconduct she hasn’t been charged with, writing:

"[Richards has] undermined the judicial system by making accusations & insinuations in hopes it will inspire public opinion to override the courts...

"This behavior is dangerous & reckless for our society! Everyone should take notice."