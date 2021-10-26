The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14: Meet the Cast!

The Braves may be in their first World Series since 1999, but now residents of Georgia have something to truly be excited about:

Production on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 is underway.

And we know who will be included in the main cast!

Over the last several weeks, there has been an abundance of rumors concerning who may be in and who may be out.

Amid this chatter, Cynthia Bailey annnounced her departure.

And then Porsha Williams did the same a short while later.

While these were big names and while many viewers were likely sad to see Cynthia and Porsha go, we can now confirm that other well-known cast members are at least on board for upcoming episodes.

Courtesy of a report in Variety on Monday, let's go over the returning and new cast members, shall we?

Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora will ALL be back for Season 14.

Shereé Whitfield is reprising her role as a full-time cast member.

Marlo Hampton, a longtime Friend of these women, will finally become an official member of the cast.

As for the only legitimate newbie? That would be track star Sanya Richards-Ross.

Richards-Ross is a four-time Olympic Gold medalist who previously starred on the WeTV show Sanya’s Glam and Gold... is married to former NFL cornerback Aaron Ross... and who once dropped a stunning abortion bombshell.

Variety also states that NeNe Leakes will not appear on Season 14.

Neither will Tanya Sam, who vanished from filming in Season 13 after she was accused of having a threesome with Williams and Bolo, the verry ripped and handsome stripper.

Nor will we see Latoya Ali, who bonded with Moore (until she didn’t) and who clashed with Sidora.

Finally, some readers may be disappointed to learn that Falynn Guobadia won’t be back this season, either, which is too bad because Williams is now engaged to Guobadia's ex-husband, Simon.

As for those who peaced out early this fall?

"After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Bailey wrote on September 27.

She added:

"Thank you NBCUniversal, Bravo and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can't wait to see what we do next!"

Just three days later, Williams echoed this sentiment.

"After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter," she wrote.

"This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one.

"I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show's producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show."

Concluded Williams back then:

"I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters. You've made the past decade a truly special one.

"One where I've dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you.

"Don't worry though, I'll be back on your TV very soon. I can't wait to share all of my exciting new endeavors with the world-beginning with the release of my memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, out on November 16.

"As for the rest, you'll just have to wait and see! Love ya!"