Teresa Giudice: It's True! I'm Engaged to Luis Ruelas!

Real Housewife.

Real love.

According to multiple insiders, long-time Bravo personality Teresa Giudice has found her next life partner, agreeing to marry boyfriend Luis Ruelas after a romantic proposal at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece on Tuesday night.

Sources tell People Magazine, the popped-question involved sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist and a fireworks display.

"It was absolutely exquisite," a source tells this outlet, adding of how it all went down:

"The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised."

Giudice and Ruelas -- a 46-year old businessman and father of two -- started dating in November 2020, approximately a year after Teresa split from husband Joe Giudice.

The parents of four had been together for over two decades, but their marriage fell apart after both parties spent time in jail due to their admitted roles in a bankruptchy fraud scheme.

Wrote Teresa after going Instagram official with Luis late last year, following months of a pandemic and months of finalizing her divorce from Joe:

"The BEST thing that came out of 2020."

She has since gushed over Ruelas on a number of occasions, sparking the assumption that an engagement would be the next logical step for this couple.

Especially if it helps Giudice remain a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“She’s being watched by the network," Page Six previously reported, claiming Teresa could soon be fired because she was simply growing boring and stale.

"[She’s] too expensive and they can filter through different women.

"She’s desperately trying to stay relevant.”

This could explain the engagement. Teresa just guaranteed hersellf a fresh new arc for next season, you know?

That, or Ruelas really is her soulmate.

"I know my mom and dad sent my boyfriend to me," Giudice said to E! News earlier this year, citing her late parents.

"They did, you now, because my dad left me and he's like 'you can't stay alone' so I know he sent him to me.

"Him and my mom, they really did. I swear, I asked them to send me an amazing person and then I met him a few weeks later on the same street."

Giudice -- who shares daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, with Joe -- opened up about the possibility of marrying Ruelas during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen way back in March.

"I really feel like he's my soulmate," she said simply at the time.

All four of the above-mentioned girls have met Ruelas, too.

And they approve.

"They like him, they think he's great also, which I'm glad," Teresa told E! in February, adding that even her ex-husband feels the same.

"And Joe's happy for me, I'm happy for Joe.

"Right now he's living in the Bahamas so everything's good.

"We're all a happy family, which I'm glad."

When Ruelas finally made his Bravo debut during the season 11 finale in May, the lovers didn't hold anything back.

"I absolutely did not expect to meet you, and I really thought I'd probably be alone for like, the next 10 years," Ruelas said while enjoying a meal with Giudice, adding:

"You're literally like, a dream come true."

Said Giudice to the cameras on that same episode:

"I love that Louie gets me and I have always wanted that. And it's so crazy because I don't know what the future holds, but this is the best I've felt in a really long time."

The couple celebrated its one-year anniversary in July.

"A year, wow I would have never imagined how in one year I would feel so loved. You are so kind, supportive & loving," Giudice captioned an Instagram post.

"You take great care and consideration in everything you do," she continued.

"You have shown my girls so much love, I adore you. I admire your incredible parenting & your work ethic, and the passion you put into everything you do.

"You have made me smile every single day for the last year and I love you today and all of my tomorrows."

And now the two are engaged!

Congratulations all around!