Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester: It's Over!

Last month, Syngin Colchester teased a possible split from his wife, Tania Maduro ... in the vaguest possible terms.

At first, 90 Day Fiance fans reminded themselves that vague teasers are all part of the reality TV game.

Then, Syngin was spotted with a mystery gal amidst reports that, no, the marriage really is over.

Now, we have confirmation ... but it doesn't mean that we've seen the last of these non-soul mates.

We understand what Tania Maduro meant years ago when she said that Syngin Colchester wasn't her soul mate.

She didn't mean that she didn't want to marry him. To her, soul mates describe a very specific relationship, not the only relationship.

Now it turns out that, no matter what "soul mates" means to you, she was 100% right.

90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates reported last month that Syngin Colchester would be appearing on 90 Day: The SIngle Life.

That was a dead giveaway that the marriage was over.

The whole premise of the show is that it's for singles who struck out in their 90 Day Fiance romances.

Now Syngin is confirming it himself.

It doesn't necessarily mean that Tania will be appearing on the show herself, though we'd love to see them both date.

Now that the cast list has been announced, they are both finally free to confirm their split.

"Some rumors are true -- #SingleLife New Season was announced," Tania Maduro wrote on Instagram.

"And yes I am single, @syngin_colchester is single - we're all single!!" she confirmed.

Tania sounds remarkably upbeat about it, but she's clearly had many months to process and move on.

"Now don't go all at once to his DMs ladies or he'll never be able to sort them all out," Tania joked.

Well ... more like "joked." Syngin is definitely one of 90 Day Fiance's hottest dudes.

Tania also teased: "keep an eye out for my @unfiltrdofficial page to come - in just a few weeks!"

Tania's post was met with ample support from people who like her and Syngin but understood why they didn't work out.

Even Syngin himself commented.

"Good luck on your journey," he wrote to his ex-wife.

"Honestly. Thanks everyone for all of the very uplifting, compassionate, and supportive comments," Tania expressed her in comments.

"Really means so much to me," she affirmed.

"It's def all the feels, all the emotions," Tania expressed.

"It's a Rollercoaster," Tania characterized.

"And I'm riding it on through," she admitted.

"And so," Tania concluded, "all of your kind words really are heard and felt."

Syngin posted a somewhat less verbose acknowledgment of the news.

Obviously, plenty of fans are clamoring to slide in the DMs of either ex -- or both.

That's more than understandable.

Tania and Syngin may not have been compatible as partners, but their hotness was never in question.

(And from what we know of when they first met, their sexual chemistry was off the charts)

But any fans hoping to bark up their trees should know that, well, The Single Life likely filmed many months ago.

It's entirely possible that they're both in new relationships, either on or off screen.

At the very least, Syngin has been spotted with a "mystery woman" as we previously reported.

Still, many fans are keeping their fingers crossed that we'll all get to see how their marriage ended in the first place. Yes, we're nosy.