Tamra Judge: Put Me Back on Real Housewives! I'll Even Film With My Ex!

Tamra Judge is no longer a Real Housewife of Orange County, but she's not disconnected from that world.

She's appearing on a new spinoff. She's always happy to shade her former castmates.

In fact, Tamra also has ideas about how she would like to approach a return to RHOC.

Believe it or not, it involves filming alongside her ex, Simon Barney.

We'll admit it -- the back and forth on rumors and whispers about Tamra Judge and Bravo's biggest franchise can be tiresome.

Tamra departed from the Orange County series just before the show's weakest season in history.

While Season 15's issues had less to do with Tamra's absence and more to do with a pandemic and boycott coinciding, it was fair to ask if Tamra would return.

This is something that Andy Cohen has spoken about more than once.

He has said that he is very open to the idea of Tamra's eventual return and wants her back.

But in order for the show to adjust to a new normal without Vicki, Tamra needed to be benched for a while, at least.

If Tamra's coming back, it's not just yet -- unless Bravo has suddenly gotten way better at keeping secrets.

Then, Tamra was reportedly going to film for the franchise's new All Stars style series for its very first season.

That did not turn out to be the case, even though Tamra would have been a solid fit.

Instead, Tamra returned -- alongside Vicki Gunvalson -- to film for that show's second season.

The two filmed at Dorinda Medley's Blue Stone Manor for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2.

That filmed very recently, and we've already heard a lot about what Vicki was like on set.

Tamra has indicated her interest (of course) in returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Until recently, fans have collectively rolled their eyes.

But ahead of next season, something major changed.

Heather Dubrow is back on the show.

Seeing the return of one familiar face does seem to herald the possibility of another comeback.

While it looks like Vicki's days are done, it would be interesting to see Tamra return and how she'd fit in.

Tamra and Shannon used to be Tres Amigas alongside Vicki, even though they'd all given each other plenty of grief in the past.

But when Tamra and Vicki were released by Bravo, Shannon allegedly ghosted the two of them.

Hurt, Tamra and Vicki lashed out at their friend, and things amplified from there. We could be looking at serious animosity if Tamra returns.

Obviously, Tamra and Shannon drama wouldn't be enough to hook everyone's interest forever.

But in a recent podcast appearance, Tamra offered another idea.

Her kids are grown and she's at a different place in her life ... but she's perfectly willing to film with her ex-husband, Simon Barney.

Tamra had a lot of successful on screen drama with Simon.

He wasn't exactly respectful (he was downright condescending).

But would that work now that they've been divorced for so long, and their kids are adults?

“I would like to be able to go back and show that side of our relationship," Tamra expressed.

She explained that this is "because I feel like he forever gets a bad rap because he was on the show and he was uptight."

"He was never a horrible guy," Tamra insisted, "he was just very conservative, and none of it made him comfortable."

Tamra continued: "I think now it would be a little bit different to see a softer side of him.”

We'll admit that we would be interested in seeing a couple of episodes of Simon making a return, just to see what he's like these days.

That said ... Tamra's beef with Shannon sounds like it would take center stage. If Bravo is ever willing to give her another shot.