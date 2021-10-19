Steve Lodge Fires Back at Vicki Gunvalson: She's Desperate and Pathetic and I Never Cheated!

Steve Lodge and Vicki Gunvalson are no longer engaged.

On this, both parties can agree.

On absolutely everything else about their relationship and its demise?

On all of that, it's safe to say the two sides have many strong differences of opinion.

The only fact we can report at the moment is this: Gunvalson and Lodge ended their engagement in September.

At the time, an insider told E! News that Lodge made the decision to sever ties from Gunvalson, his fiancee of two years and someone best known for her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Fast forward a few weeks and Gunvalson lobbed one verbal grenade after another at the former nominee for California Governor.

The accusations against Lodge were brought to light last Friday afternoon after Gunvalson responded to friend Tamra Judge's Instagram post, where Judge appeared to hint at major drama between the ex-lovers.

After social media users asked Vicki why she needed support frrom pals such a Judge, Gunvalson WENT OFF.

"He used me, he lied to me. He's been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he's done," Vicki wrote directly.

"While sleeping in your bed running for governor, using your followers. #unfollow," she added.

As speculation continued to run rampant in her comments section, Gunvalson made a series of specific allegations.

“While I was out of town working on a biz trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico!” she wrote, referring, we assume, to Steve's alleged mistress.

“He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places.

"It’s disgusting.”

But... is it true?

Heck no, Lodge now says.

“Vicki and I ended our engagement and relationship in December of 2020,” Lodge told Page Six in a statement after the accusations went viral

"I did this in person verbally and explained it to her in writing.”

There had, indeed, been chatter that Vicki and Steve spent next to no time together during the COVID-19 outbreak, a rumor Lodge essentially backs up with his message.

He said the two have not “been in an intimate relationship since September of 2020.”

The politician added that the pair remained friends at first, but it then became “clear Vicki was still waiting [sic] more."

“I wanted to move on with my life and I could not do that with Vicki,” continued Lodge. “I’m sorry that Vicki can not except [sic] this, but it was time.”

Lodge also trashed the 59-year-old’s recent claims that he was unfaithful to her during their relationship.

“The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media is very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least,” he told Page Six.

“But I can not say I’m surprised. She should not be dragging Tamra or anyone else into her lies.

"With that being said, I still wish her all the best.”

We're not sure who to believe here, but one constant in the wake of this ugly split has been talk that Vicki is very unhappy.

“She’s in terrible shape. She still loves him,” a source said just a few weeks ago.

Vicki herself, meanwhile, sounded not at all bitter in the first statement she made after the break-up.

"There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions," she said back then.