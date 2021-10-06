Sister Wives Season 16: Will the Browns Return to Utah?

“I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore. I don’t want to... It’s not enough.”

These were among the final words uttered by Christine Brown to close out Sister Wives Season 15, as the forlorn spouse expressed her discontent to fellow cast member Meri Brown.

No, Christine would not be moving back to Utah, despite her strong attempt at convincing the family just such a move was in everyone's best interests.

“I’m just tired. I need a partnership. I need something different than this," Christine added on air.

Talk about a cliffhanger, huh?!?

For several months, TLC viewers were left anxious because executives had not made a decision about the show's future.

Ratings have been falling of late, storylines had grown stale and Kody Brown had been coming across more unlikable than ever before.

Would the show get renewed? Would fans get to learn the fate of these four marriages, only one of which seemed to actually be working?

Yes.

TLC confirmed Sister Wives Season 16 would be a go in late August.

As you might expect, upcoming episodes -- which kick off on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c -- will pick up where the previous ones left off, focusing on the unhappy state of pretty much all Kody's unions.

Heck, are he and Meri even together anymore? It's hard to say.

With such disdain and displeasure as the backdrop, TLC has also released an official Season 16 synopsis.

Where might future installments take this unusual family?

Will they still be a unit when 2022 rolls around? Willl they remain in Arizona or take Christine's advice and go back to their native state?

And will any progress ever be made on the property at Coyote Pass?!?

Let's take a look at the TLC description, shall we?

Kody talks to each of his wives about Christine's desire to move to Utah and gets a resounding no from each of them.

When he tries to talk Christine out of it, she can't even have a conversation with him and walks out in tears.

A difference of opinions about COVID protocols creates tension between Janelle's family and Kody and Robyn.

Despite the fact that Meri has no romantic relationship with Kody, she seems to be doing better and managing the drama within the family well.

As the family prepares to start building on their property, they are splitting apart at the seams over the upcoming holidays.

Both Janelle and Christine's families refuse to follow Kody's COVID rules.

Is the family not getting back together, even for the holidays? With tensions boiling over, more than one wife is questioning the future.

Can't say we blame them, based on the way Kody treats anyone not named Robyn.

Will you be tuning in for Sister Wives Season 16?

As noted above, it premieres on Sunday, November 21 on TLC.