Sister Wives Season 16 Poster Features Four VERY Angry Spouses

Sister Wives Season 16 will premiere on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.

Because there had been some questions about the show's future for awhile this spring and summer, most fans are quite excited over this news.

But we can think of at least one individual who may be a tad less excited.

And that individual is Kody Brown.

The cable network has released an official teaser poster for upcoming episodes, and two things stand out about it:

Kody isn't even featured. All four of his spouses look extremely irate.

None of Christine, Janelle, Robyn or Meri has a smile on her lips in the promotional photo above.

They all looked peeved, too, no one more so than Robyn, despite her status as Kody's only legal wife and presumed favorite wife.

Over the last several months, of course, it's been made more and more clear that few members of this polygamous family are content with the long-time status quo.

Heck, Christine just moved back to Utah.

Meri rarely lets a day go by without sharing a cryptic quote on Instagram, implying at every opportunity that she's done with her relationship.

There's even been chatter that Janelle wants out of her marriage.

No one who has been paying any attention to this franchise can blame any of these women, in our opinion, considering the way Kody treats them all.

In the following trailer for upcoming episodes, Christine admits the group really isn't a family.

"I don't know if Kody even wants to see everybody all together again, maybe he's fine just living separate," Christine says in a confessional, citing the ramifications of COVID-19, while Janelle adds:

"I'm at my wits end with this whole bulls--- stuff."

After checking out this glimpse at what's to come, scroll down for a look at the official TLC synopsis for Season 16:

Kody talks to each of his wives about Christine's desire to move to Utah and gets a resounding no from each of them.

When he tries to talk Christine out of it, she can't even have a conversation with him and walks out in tears.

A difference of opinions about COVID protocols creates tension between Janelle's family and Kody and Robyn.

Despite the fact that Meri has no romantic relationship with Kody, she seems to be doing better and managing the drama within the family well.

As the family prepares to start building on their property, they are splitting apart at the seams over the upcoming holidays.

Both Janelle and Christine's families refuse to follow Kody's COVID rules.

Is the family not getting back together, even for the holidays? With tensions boiling over, more than one wife is questioning the future.