Shanna Moakler Responds to Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker Engagement: Are You F--king Kidding Me?!

As you've almost certainly heard by now, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged.

Some folks feel that the couple is moving a little too quickly, but to be fair, these two have been head over heels for each other from the start, and single people in their forties tend to know what they're looking for in a partner.

So we have full confidence in these two, and we look forward to their future of marital bliss.

Unfortunately, not everyone is quite so enthusiastic about the idea of these two tying the knot.

As we reported earlier this week, sources say Scott Disick is suffering a breakdown in the wake of his ex's engagement announcement.

No surprise there, as insiders familiar with the situation say that Scott "hates" Travis and has disapproved of this relationship from the very start.

And it seems he has a fellow hater in the form of Travis' second wife, Shanna Moakler.

Travis and Shanna were married from 2004 to 2008, and they have two children together, both of whom are now in their teens.

So Shanna is a permanent fixture in Travis' life, just as Scott is in Kourtney's.

While we're sure that neither Barker nor Kardashian really cares if their ex approves of their new relationship, they probably feel that life would be easier if they had the seal of approval from their kids' other parent.

Unfortunately, that won't be happening anytime soon.

Shanna recently claimed that her marriage came to an end when she caught Travis cheating on her with Kim Kardashian.

Barker denies the allegations, but Barker is sticking to his guns.

The situation is made even more complicated by the fact that Shanna and Travis' kids -- son Landon and daughter Alabama -- love spending time with Travis and Kourtney, but are openly contemptuous toward Shanna.

“My family’s broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family,” Moakler told TMZ shortly after Barker and Kardashian started dating.

“So, yay for me," Moakler continued. “Thanks for destroying my family… twice."

So yeah, Shanna hasn't made any secret of her contempt for the Kard clan, and unlike Scott, she might actually have reason to be furious about her ex's new relationship.

So far, she hasn't explicitly addressed the engagement situation, but she has made her feelings known through passive-aggressive social media posts.

“Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance,” one post read.

In a second post from the same day, Shanna quoted Tupac as saying, “Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f–k.”

Meanwhile, Moakler's kids are absolutely loving the engagement news.

“Congratulations to my favorite humans!!” 15-year-old Alabama wrote, along with a pic of her dad popping the question.

“So happy for me and my new family!” 17-year-old Landon echoed.

That one, in particular, had to sting for Shanna.

Obviously, Scott, Kourtney, Travis, and Shanna are all grownups, and they can handle this situation however they see fit.

But considering the number of kids who are wrapped up in this -- Kourtney has three children by Scott -- we're hoping everyone involved can find a way to set aside their differences.

That might mean that Kourtney and Travis will need to reach out to their exes and offer support.

And it seems unlikely that that will be happening anytime soon.