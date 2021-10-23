Scott Disick: Goodbye, Kourtney Kardashian! Hello... Elizabeth Grace Lindley?!?

Scott Disick is yet to comment on Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker.

His mouth, thus far, has remained closed up tight.

But just because Disick's lips aren't moving when it comes to this subject, that doesn't mean the reality star isn't using the body part at all.

According to numerous sources, Disick has been using them of late on a 23-year old model named Elizabeth Grace Lindley.

The 38-year old self-proclaimed Lord was spotted at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood on Thursday hanging out with Lindley, according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

Disick was dressed casually in cargo pants and a black hoodie in these snapshots, while his alleged new lover rocked a more seductive look, donning a tight black dress and knee-high leather boots.

The twosome “left together in a chauffeured car” after partying into the "wee hours," onlookers told this same publication.

If this report is accurate, Lindley would mark the first woman to whom Disick has been romantically linked since splitting from Amelia Gray Hamlin in September after nearly two years as a couple.

The timing would make a lot of sense, too.

Kourtney got engaged to Barker back on October 17, accepting the rocker's proposal on the beach outside of a hotel in California.

"Forever," Kardashian wrote as a simple caption to a photo of the engagement scene on Instagram, later sharing a bunch more images from the evening... perhaps to taunt and bother her ex-boyfriend.

Disick and Kardashian, of course, haven't dated for a number of years -- but they share three children and a pretty special bond.

It's also been presumed for quite awhile that Disick would happily get back together with Kourtney. Although it's way too late now.

As for Elizabeth Grace Lindley?

She was spotted out with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton in February and only has 8,800 followers on Instagram.

That relatively low number, however, will likely sky-rocket in the wake of these Disick dating rumors.

We don't know much else about the model, except that Scott was inevitably gonna try to move on with someone in the near future.

“Scott is going crazy,” an insider told Page Six after the Kardashian engagement. “He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark."

Other sources have echoed a similar sentiment.

"He found out about the engagement on the Internet and was reeling when Instagram and social media blew up over it," someone told In Touch Weekly just a few days ago.

The only thing Disick has even said in public since the news went viral centered on his son, Reign.

Lindley, for whatever it's worth, does appear to be Disick's type.

Hamlin, as has been widely reported, is just 20 years old.

Scott also dated Sofia Ritchie off and on from 2017 to 2020. When they broke up, she was just 21.

“They happen to be attracted to me because I look young,” Disick said on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion this year of dating women who are barely old enough to purchase liquor, adding at the time:

“That’s what I’m telling myself.”

Hey, whatever helps you feel better about yourself, dude.

We understand why you need a self-esteem boost right about now.