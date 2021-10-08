Saffire Matos Blasts Jen Harley on Instagram: Time to Suffer, Bish!

Ronnie Magro's life is always complicated, but usually it's because he makes horrible decisions and brings needless misery to himself and others.

But the latest Ronnie drama is different from the usual stuff, as this time it's his fiancee, Saffire Matos, who's stirring things up.

As you're probably aware, Ronnie popped the question to Saffire back in June, and to say the news was unexpected would be putting it very mildly.

Just months earlier, Magro had been arrested following an altercation with Matos.

Saffire refused to testify, and Ronnie walked away scot-free.

This was not the first time that Magro has been arrested on domestic violence charges, and critics were quick to compare the situation to his disastrous fights with Jen Harley.

While the infamous incident from that relationship was the one in which Harley dragged Magro from her car, Ronnie was also accused of becoming violent on more than one occasion.

Jen's behavior continues to make headlines, and many have speculated that Ronnie might be better suited to someone like Harley, who seems to share his explosive temper.

Perhaps in response to those criticisms, Saffire posted a meme about exes and lingering resentment this week.

“Have [you] noticed that people who date our exes think we hate them … relax, we don’t even care. It’s your turn to suffer," the meme read.

Now, the likeliest explanation here is that Saffire is throwing shade at a previous boyfriend and his new girlfriend.

But some Reddit commenters have interpreted the comment quite differently.

They believe that Saffire is laughing off all the drama involving Ronnie's ex and her new man.

Back in June, Harley allegedly pulled a gun on her boyfriend during a heated argument.

In the end Ronnie Magro's baby mama avoided prison once again, as the domestic violence charges were dropped.

Given all the insanity surrounding Harley's latest relationship and the fact that she's still a part of Ronnie's life due to the fact that they share a daughter, it's not hard to see why fans might interpret Saffire's every post as a shot at Jen.

We don't think she intended to insult Jen in this case, but frankly, given all the messiness surrounding Ron's previous relationship, she should probably just refrain from publicly commenting on situations involving exes.

As for how Ron and Saffire are doing these days, it seems they're still head-over-heels for one another.

The couple is currently celebrating Jen's birthday in Florence, Italy -- a city that Ron must know well, as he filmed a full season of Jersey Shore there.

Jen shared the exciting birthday surprise with her Instagram followers:

“I can’t believe you had this trip planned for four months and I had no idea,” she captioned a video in which she excitedly jumped into Ronnie's arms.

“Thank you for the birthday surprise. Grazie Amore Mio I love you my cozy bear.”

So it sounds like Ron and Saffire's relationship is healthier than Ron and Jen's.

Let's hope it stays that way.

It's good to be optimistic, but it's also important to remember that patterns of violent behavior tend to repeat themselves without end.