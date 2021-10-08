Ryan Edwards Heads to Court, Begs Judge Not to Punish Him For Drug Arrests

Ryan Edwards has mostly kept out of the headlines in the months since Maci Bookout got him fired from Teen Mom OG.

Sure, he and wife Mackenzie Standifer trashed Maci in an interview, but surprisingly, it was Mackenzie who dealt out the majority of the shade.

The couple will no longer be appearing on television, and Ryan doesn't even have social media, so it's not often that we receive updates on his sobriety and general well-being.

Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that the latest news comes to us via court documents:

As you may recall, Ryan was involved in a car crash back in August of 2018.

Now, he's being sued by the couple -- Tennessee residents James and Janet Byrne -- whom he allegedly rear-ended.

Considering we've seen the guy pass out behind the wheel, we suppose he's probably been in more than one accident, but that was back when he was in the grips of powerful addiction to heroin.

Ryan appears to be sober nowadays, but it seems he's still unwilling to take responsibility for the havoc he reeked when he was using.

Facing a $290,000 lawsuit from the people he crashed into, Ryan is not attempting to deny that he caused the crash.

But he insists that his reckless driving was caused by his dog, and not drugs.

Yes, according to court documents obtained by The Sun, Ryan says he was momentarily distracted by his dog, who was sitting in the passenger's seat at the time of the crash.

“The collision was of such force as to cause the back of Mr. Byrne's head to strike the rear window of his pickup truck and break the window," read the plaintiffs filing.

They go on to state that Ryan “should have known” the dog would “interfere” with his driving.

Ryan's lawyers probably won't respond to that claim until this case goes to trial on November 9.

But they're already trying to head off any discussion about Ryan's history of substance abuse or his many run-ins with the law.

The defense has filed a motion to “prohibit proof or questioning as to the Defendant’s prior criminal or drug activities that were not in any way related with the motor vehicle accident at issue.”

“Defendant has conceded simple fault for causing the accident at issue, and these other matters would be extraneous, irrelevant, confusing, unfairly prejudicial and unduly burdensome to the Defendant," the filing continued.

It's not often that we find ourselves taking Ryan's side in a conflict, but he might have a valid point here.

If he was sober at the time of the accident, then his history of substance abuse should have no bearing on the outcome of this case.

That said, if it's unclear whether or not Ryan was sober, then one could argue that there are valid reasons for bringing up his past in court.

If the plaintiffs are seeking to establish a pattern of behavior, well -- it certainly wouldn't be difficult in Ryan's case.

Numerous incidents of drug use and reckless driving by Ryan have been caught on tape by MTV camera crews.

Getting sued for $290k after losing his cushy six-figure job would be tough for Ryan, especially since he doesn't seem to be seeking other employment.

Fortunately, Mackenzie has landed a sales job, and she still gets money from Instagram sponsored content deals.

It's a good thing that she's got multiple revenue streams going, because something tells us this won't be the last time that Ryan gets sued!