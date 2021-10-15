Robert Durst Sentenced to LIFE In Prison For Murder of Susan Berman!

Folks, it gives us no pleasure to inform you that Robert Durst is back in the news.

Fortunately, this time it's because the millionaire murderer is no longer getting away with murder!

In case you forgot, Durst is the wealthy weirdo who served as the subject of the 2015 true crime documentary The Jinx.

For reasons that defy explanation, Durst participated in making the film, which is an odd choice for a guy who had gotten away with three murders.

In the end, the project proved to be his undoing, as Durst seemed to confess to the murders while still miked up for an interview.

Durst was arrested just days after his confession aired, and now, justice has finally been served ... sort of.

As we reported last week, Durst was convicted of the 2000 murder of his best friend, Susan Berman.

Despite the close nature of their relationship, a paranoid Durst allegedly began to fear that Berman would provide police with information about the 1982 disappearance of his wife.

More on that later.

For now, we'll focus on the good news -- earlier this week, Durst was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Berman.

However, the other two murders he was involved with remain officially unsolved, even though it's pretty damn obvious that Durst was the culprit.

Durst was acquitted of the murder of Morris Black in 2003, despite the fact that he admitted to dismembering his neighbor's corpse and throwing the pieces in a river.

He was never charged with anything in connection to the 1982 disappearance of his wife.

Yes, folks, the justice system really is quite different for the obscenely wealthy,

Anyway, Durst can't be charged with Black's murder a second time.

But he can be tried for in connection with the disappearance of Kathleen Durst, who is now presumed dead.

Kathleen's family has been demanding justice for decades, and now, it seems they might finally get their day in court.

In the wake of Durst's conviction for the Berman murder, the Westchester County, New York District Attorney's office announced that they would empanel a Grand Jury to explore charges related to the disappearance of Kathleen.

Yes, this should have happened many years ago, but it's better that justice be served late than not at all.

The timing is no coincidence, as prosecutors' case against Durst was based on the narrative that he killed Berman in order to cover up his other two murders.

"When Bob Durst killed Kathie, he killed Susan and Morris as well because once that happened, once he did that, there was no turning back," Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John Lewin told jurors during the first week of trial.

Regardless of what happens in Kathleen's case, the 78-year-old Durst will never again walk free.

Even so, we're sure that Kathleen's surviving family members would like to close the chapter on her disappearance, even it has been nearly forty years after she last seen.

We'll provide updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.