Rachael Kirkconnell Reacts to Matt James' DWTS Elimination: This is Such BS!

Matt James no longer has a place on Dancing with the Stars, not after he was eliminatedd from the competition on Tuesday night.

Here's the thing, though.

Here's why the former Bachelor lead shouldn't hang his head too low after a controversial decision by the judges:

Because he'll always have a place in the heart of Rachael Kirkconnell.

In the wake of herr boyfriend's ousting this week, Kirkconnell jumped on her Instagram Stories page yesterday and said the following:

“Guys, what the heck? I am sitting at home right now. I was just in L.A. a few hours ago. I took a red eye last night at almost 1 in the morning, got here this morning and I’m bummed.

"I’m sitting here just bummed because I didn’t even realize last night was going to be my last night in L.A. for a while.

"I thought I was going to be back in a week. Now there’s just, like, no reason to be.”

James and partner Lindsay Arnold placed 12th on Dancing with the Stars this week with a combined score of 57 out of 80 for their routines, which were inspired by The Incredibles and The Jungle Book.

After James earned two votes to stick around (versus just one forr Kenya Moore), it was up to lead judge Len Goodman to choose who went home -- due to a confusing rule explained on air by host Tyra Banks.

"If the first three judges are divided, then Len, as our head judge, will cast the deciding vote," said the model.

Goodman chose to send James packing -- which meant he was eliminated from the show... despite NOT earning a majority of negative votes from the panel.

“I just want to say that Matt and Lindsay, they just did so incredible. I’m happy that I could be there to see them do their thing and I love them both so much,” Rachael added on Wednesdday.

“I wanted to see more of them and I just think they deserved better.”

Kirkconnell and James, of course, got together several months after after the latter chose the former as his winning Bachelor suitor.

They then split up after racially-insensitive social media posts from Rachael's past came to light; only for the pair to eventually reconcile.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess also left the competition to wrap up Tuesday’s episode.

One day after the dramatic double elimination, Arnold praised the time she got to spend with James on the ABC series.

“To my incredible partner @mattjames919," she wrote on Instagram.

"thank you for making this season so memorable, enjoyable, and fun every single day! You are genuine, kind, funny, hard working, and one of the funnest people to be around.

"I am SO proud of you!! Coming in to this experience with zero dance or performance background and giving it your all week after week and genuinely improving SO much!!! I could not be more proud to be your coach, partner, and friend.”