Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath: Screw Our Problems, Let's Have Intercourse!

You know what they say about the heart, don't you?

It wants what it wants.

The same, one might added, can be said about one's loins.

Often times, one need not even bother the desire that emanate from their region of the body, either.

Isn't that right, Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath?

Over the past few weeks of their family's TLC reality show, Welcome to Plathville, these spouses have been going at it. But not in the hot, sweaty and physical sense.

Instead, the Plaths have argued over how much Olivia has allegedly changed.

And how she's sick of holding her husband's hand through life, making her feel more like a mother than a wife.

The result?

Olivia and Ethan are separated, on air at least.

On a recent episode of the reality show, Olivia moved in with a friend, admitting to producers:

"I want to take some space because I think until he figures out what he wants I'm not really able to have a relationship with him...

"I think the driving force in me moving out for a time was that I wanted Ethan to be able to make his own decisions and choices, and sometimes I'm really afraid that Ethan goes along with what I say, just because he doesn't want to make me upset."

This Tuesday, meanwhile, the couple will sit down for an important talk about their relationship.

Via a sneak peek shared by People, Olivia says in a confessional prior to this meet-up:

"Ethan's just been checked out for a really long time, and it kind of felt like maybe he was checking back in.

"It's almost like a cloudy day and then a ray of sunshine comes through, like, maybe he does want this after all."

Cut to a sit-down by a fire outside of a hotel in Tallahassee, Florida, where Ethan makes it evident he wants a future with Olivia.

"There's so many memories we could make, so many places we could go. I would be a fool to turn that down," he tells his wife.

Both sides then admit they're lonely and don't like to live on their own.

After admitting that they've both "missed" each other, the couple decides to stay together for the night. And it's pretty safe to assume why!!!!!!!

"Do you want to stay at the hotel tonight? Want to get a room?" Ethhan asks, as Ethan nods in approval and she adds: "OK, let's get a room."

Boom Chicka Boom Boom, folks!

Afteer (probably) heading to Pound Town with his wife of three years, Ethan expresses some optimism over their relationship in a confessional of his own.

"Tonight at the hotel, it just kind of felt right. It felt like we were kind of close," he says.

"If this is something that's an option for her, we're probably not completely cooked. Still a little life left in our relationship."

These recent episodes, of course, were filmedd months ago.

Just last week, they shared a photo of themselves on a date, with Olivia adding as a caption:

"Relationships are always stronger when you are best friends first, and a couple second."

She added that they had to learn this lesson the "hard way."

The couple previously told People that marriage counseling helped them salvage their, well, marriage.

"If you have two people that don't get each other and have gotten to the point where they're no longer willing to hear the other person, it takes a third person to be the go-between between the two, so that the other person is heard on both ends," Ethan told this publication awhile back.

"I felt like that was a big thing the therapist helped us with.

"At the end of the day, it all boils down to communication."