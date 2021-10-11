Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer: Look! We're Actually Together!

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer have left paradise.

Only in the literal sense, however.

Late last week, the ABC reality stars confirmed that they have embarked on their own sort of personal paradise, having decided to strike up a relationship not long after seemingly splitting up on television.

On Wednesday, Erb uploaded a snapshot from the Tulsa State Fair in which he and Heringer posed in front of a gigantic Ferris wheel.

"To be FAIR..I found my person," he captioned the post, which also included a couple videos from their date.

The use of this phrase ought to sound familiar.

The caption echoed Noah's words to Heringer during their breakup ahead of Fantasy Suites during the Paradise Prom when he told her that they weren't each other's "person."

That was apparently then, however.

Now?

On Thursday, Heringer shared her own photo of the couple sharing a kiss, as well as a clip from her first date with Erb on Bachelor in Paradise.

In the footage, she told Erb, "I friend-zone guys really easily," to which he simply responded, "Hmm."

"How it's going vs. how it started," Heringer joked in the caption.

Heringer, of course, made headlines last month for allegedly hooking up for a different resident of Bachelor Nation.

There's been chatter that she slept with Dale Moss... while he was with Clare Crawley... which was the reason why Moss and Crawley ended up splitting for a second times.

Yikes, huh?

Neither Heringer nor Moss has commented on this rumor, while friends of the former are simply psyched she's found happiness with Erb.

A multitude of fellow Bachelor franchise alums commented on Noah's post from last week, including Jessenia Cruz, who wrote, "@noah_erb said, 'Challenge Accepted.'

"He understood the assignment," added Serena Crew.

On Tuesday following the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise, both Erb and Heringer shared sweet video compilations on Instagram, revealing that they got back together after leaving the beach -- and are now in love.

Yes, flat out LOVE.

"I love you @noah_erb," Heringer wrote alongside her video, which was set to Miley Cyrus' "Adore You."

In the caption for his video, which was set to Ellie Goulding's "How Long Will I Love You," Erb wrote: "You never know what you got until it's gone, then you never let it go.

"I love you @abigail_heringer, here is to laughing through life until we are old."