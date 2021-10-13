Nita Marie, Christian OnlyFans Star, Says She Has the Best Orgasms Due to "Threesomes with God"

Many people, when they reach the highest level of levels of ecstasy in bed, scream out something along the lines of "Oh, God! Oh, God! Yes! Yes!"

But not many people mean it literally.

This is what makes Nita Marie unlike most other people.

In an interview on Monday on ITV's This Morning in Great Britain, the OnlyFans participant said she's having amazing intercourse these days, giving full credit to her exploits in bed with her husband -- and also The Big Guy Upstairs.

"I didn't have sex for seven years," Marie explained to the hosts, saying she lived an asexual lifestyle until God jumped in and told her to get her sexual swerve on.

"That was the beginning, when I ended that relationship, of rediscovering my sexuality," she added.

Marie went on to explain she started posting semi-naked photos online from that point on: "I was just doing the photoshoots for my own self confidence."

Yes, Marie admitted, as a Christian, this created somewhat of a "moral confict," but "God wanted me to celebrate my body and love my body."

This seems fair and reasonable. Marie then took quite a few viewers aback, however, when she continued as follows:

"The other thing that he said was that 'There will be some people who will never know about me', meaning him as God, unless I did this.

"I do feel like there are a lot of women in the community of adult modelling that have been shunned from church so I want to be a positive person.

"And there's also a lot of men that might subscribe to my page that are lonely and just need someone to talk to."

Indeed, Nita Marie seemed to be saying that she's doing God's literal work by posing in scantily-clad fashion for public consumption.

Nita went on to add that God gets so involved in her sexualilty that she even insists he joins her and her husband in the bedroom on a nightly basis.

"I know this is funny when you say to have a threesome with God, but it's really just inviting God into the bedroom," the OnlyFans star said, adding:

"I invited God to be part of everything, including my sex life."

This may sound confusing to some, but Marie claims it's just a matter of not merely opening up your legs... but your mind as well.

"It's just like anything else, you can invite God to be part of anything in your life - for me it's just more of an emotional connection," she said on air.

"I'm much more open to my husband when God is there."

Would Marie label this as "the best sex she's ever had," due to the presence of a higher being, one of the hosts asked?

"Yes! I'm sure you've all seen The Notebook - the passionate love scenes - and honestly every time I have sex it's that passionate because God is in the bedroom with us," Nita replied.

Marie concluded the interview as follows:

"I believe God is passionate - he is a lover."

Marie has over 900,000 followers on Instagram and makes close to $2 million through the OnlyFans platform.

"I asked God if I should continue stripping off and the answer was always yes," the 45-year-old previously alleged.

"I want to let women and men know that there’s nothing wrong with embracing their sexuality and being religious.

"It all starts with loving yourself and trusting that when you have a desire for sex, it is okay and healthy to ask for it...

"I believe that God wants women to look and feel great and to enjoy their sexuality. By empowering myself to feel sexy in my own skin, I allow others to do the same."