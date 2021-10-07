Nick Cannon: Kim Kardashian Lied About Her Sex Tape, and Broke My Heart!

Nick Cannon has seven kids by four different women.

However, no matter how much unprotected intercourse the star has had over the years, Cannon remains focused not on finding The One...

... but on reminiscing about The One Who Got Away.

We're talking, of course, about Kim Kardashian.

Cannon and Kardashian dated in 2006, after the latter split from Ray J and about a year before Keeping Up with the Kardashians premierred on E!.

Those familiar with Kim's history are likely therefore aware that this was exactly when the Ray J-Kim Kardashian sex tape hit the market, a life-altering event for Kardashian -- and also, apparently, for Cannon.

In his new interview, the "Wild N Out" host said he broke up with Kim because she tried to claim this video did not even exist.

According to Cannon, Kim lied about how she and Ray J broke out a camera... filmed themselves just going to town on each other... and then conspired to leak the video to the public.

"I was really into her, I was vibing," the 40-year-old rapper said on the podcast. "We were on some serious shit."

He continued: "She broke my heart."

"Then, it started being these rumors going around that it was this tape. When I asked her about it, she denied it..."

"[But] I just knew at that time, all my team was like, 'Abort mission.'"

Dang.

Kardashian, of course, would go on to date Reggie Bush and marry both Kriis Humphries and then Kanye West, the latter of whom she has four children with and is in the process of divorcing.

Cannon - who said he has never viewed the sex tape, but would have stuck with Kim if she had simply been honest about it - went ahead and got married to Mariah Carey.

The artists, who have twins, broke up back in 2016 and Cannon has basically been procreating with various women ever since.

Seriously, guy had four kids in one year.

On this same podcast, though, Cannon said he plans on pumping the brakes a bit and staying celibate for the rest of the year.

Good luck with that. Anyway, back in 2007, Kardashian said she and Cannon were "never really a couple."

Seven years later, in a March 2014 interview, Cannon referred to Kardashian as “a great girl" and added:

"Her and her family are some of the most incredible people I’ve ever met in my life."

Said the Real Husbands of Hollywood alum during an interview with Amazon’s Style Code Live in February 2017:

“A lot of times, when you think about breakups in relationships, it’s usually over ego."

"And if you can remove your ego from that, and make it about your loved ones, then that’s what it’s about."

Also, a pro tip from THG:

If you don't lie to your partner about a sex tape you made with an ex in order to launch your career, you'll be much better off.