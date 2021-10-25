Nathan Bates and Esther Keyes: Look at Us! We're Married!

They do, you guys.

They really, truly do.

On Friday, Nathan Bates and Esther Keyes exchanged vows in lavish ceremony attended by a whopping 350 friends, famiily members and loved ones, becoming husband and wife about six months after getting engaged.

The nuptials took place in Pennsylvania and were officiated by Pastor Dean Miller.

“We have been so anxiously awaiting the day that we would become ‘Mr. and Mrs.’ for the rest of our lives, and it is finally a reality!” Bates and Keyes said in a statement via Fox News.

“Today was a dream come true!

"We know that the love and commitment involved in the vows we have spoken, the emotions and excitement we’ve already experienced together, and our faith in the Lord will be the most important foundation of our relationship.

"And we know we will remember our promises to each other forever.”

How romantic!

The couple only first went Instagram official in December 2020. And just a few months later.

“We’re engaged!!!” Keyes captioned an announcement on Instagram in May.

“Nathan has treated me like a queen every single day since our relationship began and I am so honored to be his fiancée!

"I’m overwhelmed with happiness and so thankful to God for bringing us together and making our story beautiful! We are so blessed!”

The oldest child in the Bringing Up Bates family, Nathan reportedly made a grand entrance to the wedding --- by skydiving in along with a few groomsmen.

Keyes, for her part, made an entrance via a horse-drawn carriage.

This event marked the first Bates wedding since Carlin married Evan in 2019.

And it was the first time a male member of the family walked down the aislde since Zach married Whitney in December 2013.

Wrote Nathan to and about his brand new bride over the weekend:

Getting married to my best friend was the happiest day of my life. Esther, I love you with all my heart and have been looking forward to this day for so long. It was so much more than I ever imagined.

This was a fairytale magical day without words to describe the beauty and emotions.

Esther, you are the most beautiful bride I’ve ever seen or heard of in my entire life. I’m the most blessed man alive to get to marry you. Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life close to you.

Congrats to the happy couple!

We're excited for them to start having babies!