Natalie Mordovtseva: I'm Praying for Geoffrey Pashcel in Wake of Domestic Assault Verdict!

Natalie Mordovtseva is showing support for someone just recently convicted of domestic assault.

Late last week, the 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva referenced Geoffrey Pashcel, just 24 hours or so after he was found guilty of all charges stemming from a domestic violence incident with his ex-fiancée.

Mordovtseva didn't merely reference Pashcel, either.

She said she was praying for him.

“I couldn’t believe yesterday [sic] tv news,” Mordovtseva captioned a photo of her with Pashcel and and a group of friends at dinner.

She addedd:

“I will pray for you [folded hands emoji] @geoffreypaschel. #everythingwillbeok.”

As you can see below, the snapshot features Mordovtseva, Pashcel and Varya Malina, the latter two of whom appear to still be involved romantically.

Back to just Pashcel, however...

On October 7, was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, interfering with an emergency call and domestic violence.

The ex-TLC personality will be sentenced on December 3 and faces up to 24 years in prison.

He will remain in custody until this time.

Prosecutors had alleged that sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a domestic disturbance on June 9, 2019, at Paschel's home.

Once they arrived, his now ex-fiancée told officers that Paschel had assaulted her.

"Paschel grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times. She was also thrown to the ground and dragged," the D.A.'s office said in the statement.

He also grabbed her phone and wouldn't let her leave the residence.

The victim told police she was eventually able to flee to a neighbor's house while Paschel slept.

While responding to the incident, officers noticed she had a large bruise on her forehead, as well as numerous bruises and cuts on her back, arms and the inside of her lip.

She was also diagnosed with a concussion, according to the D.A.'s office.

At his trial, Paschel argued that these wounds and injuries were self-inflicted.

Paschel's prior convictions include possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, as well as two federal drug trafficking charges.

He appeared on season four of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which chronicled his relationship with Malina, to whom he got engaged during the program's filming.

This was after the assault on his other ex-fiancée.

After fans called for Geoffrey to be pulled from the series, due to the allegations against him, Paschel issued a statement to Instagram addressing his reasons for appearing on the reality show despite his "checkered past."

It read:

"I have been repeatedly asked why I would EVER want to be on a show (the best show FYI) where my life would be put in front of everyone to pick apart—especially with my checkered past.

"Well, guys, it is MY past. It is MY life. It is MY choice. If we were all the same: thought the same, looked the same, or acted the same, how lame would that be?"