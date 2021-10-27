Mike Sorrentino's Brother Lashes Out at Jersey Shore Star: He's a Freakin' Scumbag!

We don't usually look to MTV reality shows for heartwarming stories of redemption, but Mike Sorrentino's road to recovery is some truly inspirational stuff.

After years of substance abuse and truly revolting behavior, Sorrentino got sober and really turned his life around.

These days, Mike is a new father and a new man.

For the most part, Mike is no longer a disappointment to his loved ones, but it seems that one member of the Sorrentino family is still decidedly anti-Sitch.

According to a new report from The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Mike and his brother Maximo (formerly known as Frank Jr.) are very much on the outs.

And it seems that the situation (no pun intended) is getting messier by the day.

Last month, Mike called the cops on Maximo after big brother paid an unexpected visit to the Sitch's palatial estate.

Mike says he wasn't trying to have his brother arrested; he just wanted law enforcement on hand due to his brother's long history of drug addiction.

Mike explained the situation when angry fans accused him of mistreating his troubled brother.

Asked what kind of brother would do something like this, Mike described himself as "a responsible adult protecting his family from an estranged family member who has fallen prey to mental illness from long term meth addiction.”

“My whole family has him blocked, not just me,” Mike continued.

“Even my mother and what does that say? We just want him to get help and he is refusing.”

Now, the sibling rivalry is making headlines once again thanks to some unusual content that appeared on Max's Instagram page this week.

Max posted the photo below along with a caption explaining that he was about to go under the knife for emergency surgery.

He didn't specify the nature of the procedure, but he did note that not a single member of his family had visited him or reached out to offer support.

“Emergency Surgery tomorrow morning. Thank you to friends, fans who wished me well. To my scumbag family don’t ever speak to me again,” Maximo wrote.

Later that same day, he elaborated on the situation in Twitter and Facebook posts.

“I have emergency surgery at 4:30 p.m. today,” Max began.

“I want to thank every fam, friend & those I consider family for their prayers, thoughts, & advice. There is a chance that the condition I have could take my life while in surgery or immediately after it concludes," he continued.

"I never got a phone call, text message, fax, or an email from my family.”

“The biggest disrespect anyone has ever done to me was done by all of you. Good Luck in life, if I make it through the 2 part surgery, then I’m blessed. If I don’t make it through then you all just lost someone who loved you but was not given love in return.”

To ensure that the parties responsible would be made aware of his post, Max tagged several family members, including mother Linda Sorrentino, brothers Mike and Marc Sorrentino, and sister Melissa Sussman.

Needless to say, it sounds like Maximo is very upset with his family.

While Mike has not explicitly addressed these complaints, he posted a tweet that many are interpreting as a response to his brother's allegations.

“Not everyone has access to me because I want peace more than attention,” the Sitch wrote.

Wealthy celebs being called out by angry siblings is certainly nothing new, but in this case, it seems that irate party is suffering from mental health issues.

We hope Maximo is able to find the help he needs for the sake of everyone involved.