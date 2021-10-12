Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio: It's Over After 2 Years!

In October of 2019, Michael Jessen married Juliana Custodio.

90 Day Fiance filmed the happy couple as his ex-wife officiated the ceremony.

The pair were a fan-favorite despite their age gap, as their love story won over so many viewers.

Unfortunately, two years later, it is now over ... and Michael and Juliana both have a lot to say about it.

"Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last," Michael Jessen began on Instagram.

"Our marriage is a Covid-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics," he shared.

"Thankfully," Michael wrote, "you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever."

"Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time," Michael wrote.

"Your experiences in life have developed in you a resilience, self-reliance, and independence," he praised.

It is this combination of Juliana's virtues "that allows you to survive, and even thrive, under almost any circumstance."

"You also possess a natural and an incredibly beautiful joy, happiness, and positivity," Michael noted.

It was this combo "that made me fall in love with you the first time we were ever together."

Michael continued: "Those of us who truly know you realize that the beauty inside of you is even more incredible than your beauty on the outside."

"I understand how our situation throughout the pandemic could slowly, and eventually completely, drain you of these qualities," Michael expressed.

"All of us were completely drained by the end of it," he acknowledged.

"And," Michael confessed, "I did not maintain the strength of mind and the fortitude to be the husband that you wanted me to be."

"The stress and the pressure of providing for everyone got the better of me," Michael admitted.

"And," he added, "I did not take care of myself."

Michael then acknowledged: "All along, I failed to recognize that you were there for me."

"I do not blame you for wanting to leave and for desiring a new start," Michael told Juliana.

"You are more suited for the life that you had before we met," he observed.

"And," Michael wrote, "I can understand why you would want to return."

"Your happiness is more important to me than me being a part of your unhappiness," Michael affirmed.

"My love for you remains true and will always be there for you," he wrote.

"I am happy that you have moved on," Michael continued, "and have quickly found someone new."

"I hope that you will have lasting love and happiness and achieve every dream that you set out upon," Michael expressed.

"If anyone can do it, it is you, and I will always be rooting for you," he stressed.

"I will remain with you," Michael vowed, "in the wonderful memories that we shared together."

In her own post, uploaded in screenshots to her Instagram, Juliana Custodio wrote her own thoughts on the split.

"You pointed the COVID-19 as one of the reasons we are not longer together," she wrote to Michael.

"But," Juliana continued, "we all know that there are more than that."

"As well you pointed out, we went through a lot together, the COVID was a hard time," Juliana cknowledged.

"But the hardest part for me was to picture you as someone that would be by my side," she expressed.

"And unfortunately," Juliana observed, "you showed something completely different."

"I needed to leave because I wasn't recognizing who I am anymore," Juliana expressed.

She reminded him: "I left my life in Europe and career to live with you, because I loved you."

"But I love myself more," Juliana wisely affirmed, "to the point to recognize I am important and I want to be happy."

"You say I have found ‘someone new' but the truth is, I found happiness within myself," Juliana wrote.

"I am happy with the new phase," she affirmed.

"And I ask you to let me go," she requested.

"Stop making me feel guilty to put myself as the most important person," Juliana continued.

She put herself first "because this is how we supposed to do."

"I apologize for the way this happened," Juliana then added.

"But we talked multiple times about it," Juliana noted.

"And," she expressed with regret, "you never seemed to listen or try to understand me."

Even so, Juliana concluded: "I wish you all the best MJ."