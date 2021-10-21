Meri Brown Taunts Kody: You'll Never Be Happy, Dude! Not Ever!

You know the saying about how the best things come to those who wait?

Well, Meri Brown is here with an important variation.

She believes nothing good ever comes to those who sit around and wait to find out what might come next, as opposed to appreciating all they already possess.

It's not as catchy as the original.

But it sure does seem appropriate in Meri's case.

The long-time Sister Wives star will play a central role on Season 16 of this beloved reality show, which returns with new episodes on Sunday, November 21.

However, she's tried to tell us for quite a long time now that she plays next to no role in a relationship with spiritual husband Kody Brown.

And Kody has come right out and said the same, stating last season, for example, that he has no interest in sleeping with Meri again.

These days, it seems very much as if Meri and Kody only really hang out during filming of Sister Wives.

Aside from those times and dates, Meri takes care of her bed and breakfast in Utah and enjoys some nature walks in Arizona, while Kody just shacks up with his only legal spouse, Robyn.

Not that Meri is particularly bothered by this set up, mind you.

She often shared Instagram memes and messages that emphasize how happy she is on her own... or even that she's moved on with a new love.

As for Kody?

The woman he straight up divorced in order to exchange vows with Robyn has a pretty clear point to drive home at the moment.

"Happiness will never come to those who fail to appreciate what they already have,” she posted via meme this week.

Did she cite Kody by name? No. Is there any doubt she's throwing a bit of shade in his direction and referencing his failure to appreciate all of his relationships?

Come on.

Of course there isn't any doubt.

Meri may very well be speeaking not just for herself here, either.

As previously detailed, Christine Brown is living in Utah these days. It certainly appears as if she has ditched her miserable polygamous life behind.

Moreover, the official TLC synopsis for Season 16 implies major romantic drama is ahead for the Browns. To wit:

Kody talks to each of his wives about Christine's desire to move to Utah and gets a resounding no from each of them.

When he tries to talk Christine out of it, she can't even have a conversation with him and walks out in tears.

A difference of opinions about COVID protocols creates tension between Janelle's family and Kody and Robyn.

Despite the fact that Meri has no romantic relationship with Kody, she seems to be doing better and managing the drama within the family well.

As the family prepares to start building on their property, they are splitting apart at the seams over the upcoming holidays.

Both Janelle and Christine's families refuse to follow Kody's COVID rules.

Is the family not getting back together, even for the holidays? With tensions boiling over, more than one wife is questioning the future.