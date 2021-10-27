Meri Brown Cuddles Up to New Man in Florida: Take THIS, Kody!

As previously reported, Meri Brown is on vacation in The Sunshine State.

In brand new photos from her trip, however, the veteran Sister Wives cast member isn't beaming due to the lovely weather she's enjoying with friends down in Florida.

Nope.

She has a smile plastered across her face because she's posing with a new man.

"It's been a long time in the making, but we finally did it!" Brown wrote as a caption to the snapshots above and below.

"This little Disney excursion got re-routed about 18 months ago, but it finally came to fruition.

"Halloween is by far my favorite time at Disneyland and it's been great to spend the day with a good friend who shares the same love of Disney!

"Looking forward to another day of it tomorrow!!"

According to The Sun, the man pictured here is named Blair Michael.

We can't verify his relationship to Meri, and there's a decent chance that he's a co-worker and nothing more.

Just a few weeks ago, Brown took a different trip, that time to Cancun, heading down south as part of her role with the cloting apparel company LuLuRoe.

This role has since come under major fire to the way LuLuRoe is set up and the alleged way it preys upon those women at the bottom of its food chain.

Of that Cancun adventure, Meri wrote at the time:

I couldn't keep carrying what I was carrying, keep going at the rate I was going, and have anything to offer others. What a validation it was to have @danelledelgado confirm to me what I already knew, that the waters of the sea are strong enough and vast enough to carry it all! So that's exactly what I did!

She added:

And now, I've come home to Flagstaff, in the midst and majesty of the trees, to refill and refuel. When I need it, that's where I go. That's where I gather my strength.

When I need it, that's where I go. That's where I gather my strength.

For me, the ocean is a place to let the things go, to carry away what needs to be carried away. The mountains and trees are a place of peace and calm, to listen, to meditate, to gather my strength and be filled up, and when I leave them, I feel so full!

Full of life, full of energy, full of peace, full of joy! The trees are my happy place. Always have been, always will be!

Meri, of course, has been hinting for months now that she's done with her marriage to Kody.

She even hinted in September that she had moved on to a new love, which is why some observers believe the man above is, actually, that love.

As noted, however, we cannot confirm that at this time.

All we can say for certain is that Kody's relationships overall appear to be in trouble.

In a trailer for the upcoming season of Sister Wives, Christine said in a confessional:

“Covid has brought out how much we want to be a family. [But] we're not."

She continued: "I don't think Kody wants to live together again. I think he wants to live separate.”

The mother of six said of the family building on their property, Coyote Pass:

“The best I could give today is pretend. I don’t want to move on the property. I want to move back to Utah...

“Why would I want to live on the property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there he's got a full-functioning marriage.

"Who would ever want to live like that?“