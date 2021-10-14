Meghan Markle's Brother: She'll Leave Harry Just Like She Left Her First Husband!

If you've been following her career at all these past few years, then you're probably already aware that Meghan Markle's family is the worst.

It almost seems like they take turns trying to ruin her life and reputation.

For a long time, it was the wicked half-sister Samantha Markle who trashed Meghan the most in the media.

In recent months, however, it's been father Thomas Markle -- you know, the one who's trying to sue Meghan because he hasn't met his grandkids -- who has assumed the role of number one hater.

For years now, these two ingrates have been pursuing a two-pronged offensive with the goal of tearing down everything Meghan cares about.

Their goal -- who knows?

We doubt even they could tell you.

All we know is that they seem to hate Meghan for no reason at all, and they also seem to have vague ambitions of becoming rich and famous in their own right.

And unfortunately, they're not working alone.

Meghan also has an estranged half-brother -- a 55-year-old window fitter from Oregon named Thomas Markle Jr.

And while he doesn't seem to be as consumed with rage as the other members of the Meghan hit squad, he seems very interested in making a buck from his half-sister's fame.

Thomas will appear on the upcoming season of the Australian version of Big Brother.

(Yes, it was filmed before the country transformed into some weird, Covid-infested dystopia.)

And a trailer for the show reveals that he is very much planning to offer his two cents with regard to Harry and Meghan.

"The guy that she was married to the first time - she just walked all over him and dumped him," Thomas says in the preview clip.

"Harry's on the chopping block next."

He's referring to Meghan's marriage to Trevor Engelson, which lasted only two years.

Meghan and Harry have now been married for over three years, but based on absolutely nothing, Thomas feels that it's only a matter of time before they call it quits.

His expertise on this issue seems to stem from nothing other than the fact that he shares the same last name as Meghan.

(Samantha changed her name from Grant to Markle so that she could claim the same credentials.)

Later in the same trailer, we see Thomas writing a letter to Meghan and Harry, as though they're just dying to know what this guy thinks of their marriage.

"Dear Meghan and Harry, the first thing I want to say to both of you…" he began.

Of course, the clip cuts off there because whatever he wants to say to them is probably completely boring and pointless.

In an earlier trailer, we saw Thomas introducing himself to Australian viewers in the most ridiculous way imaginable:

"I'm Meghan Markle's brother, I'm the biggest brother of them all," he wrote.

"I told Prince Harry, I think she's going to ruin your life. She's very shallow."

Yes, Thomas wrote an open letter to Harry in which he tried to warn the Duke of his sister's wicked ways.

We're sure in his new letter, he tries to convince Harry to dump the mother of his two children because some window fitter from Oregon thinks it's a good idea.

Ya never know! It could work! (sarcasm, obvi)