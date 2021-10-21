Meghan Markle Recalls Difficult, Impoverished Childhood In Letter to Congress

These days, Meghan Markle has it pretty good.

In fact, she's almost literally living a fairy tale existence.

Even before Meghan married Prince Harry she was quite well-off and quite well-known.

Her successful acting career enabled her to rise above her humble beginnings, and her natural charisma has now made her one of the most famous women on the planet.

But crucially, Meghan has never forgotten where she came from.

Even before she married Harry, Meghan used her platform to bring attention to her philanthropic pursuits, and as the only American-born member of the British Royal Family, she's using her clout to push Congress to action on a very important issue.

Meghan has written an open letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urging them to support President Joe Biden's plan for 12 weeks of paid family leave for all new parents.

"The working mom or parent is facing the conflict of being present or being paid. The sacrifice of either comes at a great cost," Meghan wrote, recalling how, in her youth, her parents struggled to pay for the $5 for the Sizzler salad bar.

"I knew how hard my parents worked to afford this because even at five bucks, eating out was something special, and I felt lucky," the Duchess added.

"And as a Girl Scout, when my troop would go to dinner for a big celebration, it was back to that same salad bar or The Old Spaghetti Factory—because that's what those families could afford to do too."

Growing up in LA, Meghan began working at an early age so that she could pay for the little extras that her parents were unable to afford.

"I worked all my life and saved when and where I could—but even that was a luxury—because usually it was about making ends meet and having enough to pay my rent and put gas in my car," she wrote.

"I expect many of your constituents have their own version of that story. Perhaps you do too. People in our country work incredibly hard, and yet the ask is soft: for a level playing field to achieve their version of a common dream—what is fair, and equal, and right."

From there, Meghan discussed the birth of daughter Lilibet and how grateful she and Harry are for not having to face the difficult choices that confront so many parents in America.

"Like fewer parents, we weren't confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with our baby or going back to work," she wrote.

"We knew we could take her home, and in that vital (and sacred) stage, devote any and everything to our kids and to our family," Meghan continued.

"We knew that by doing so we wouldn't have to make impossible choices about childcare, work, and medical care that so many have to make every single day."

Meghan's current position of privilege clearly hasn't lessened her sympathy for those who are less fortunate.

"No family should be faced with these decisions. No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child (or a loved one, or themselves, as we would see with a comprehensive paid leave plan)," she wrote.

"This is about putting families above politics. And for a refreshing change, it's something we all seem to agree on. At a point when everything feels so divisive, let this be a shared goal that unites us."

Meghan concluded the letter by stressing the importance of the decision that currently faces Congress:

"So, on behalf of my family, Archie and Lili and Harry, I thank you for considering this letter, and on behalf of all families, I ask you to ensure this consequential moment is not lost."

Here's hoping Senator Schumer and Representative Pelosi will take the Duchess' words to heart.