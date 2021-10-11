Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Our Kids Will NOT Grow Up Like William and Kate's!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used to live the sort of glamorous, luxurious lives that many "regular" folks dream of.

Now, they enjoy the sort of quiet, domestic privacy that probably fuels the imagination of many an exhausted royal.

There are downsides to their current arrangement of course, as the royal family continues to take shots at Meghan, and the once-beloved Harry is less popular than ever in his native UK.

But while the decision to relocate to the US was undoubtedly a difficult one for the Sussexes to make, we're sure they never regret it.

After all, they didn't make the move for themselves but for their children.

If you watched Meghan's Oprah interview, then you're probably aware of all the horrific verbal abuse that she was subjected to both during her first pregnancy and after she welcomed son Archie.

For obvious reasons, those experiences factored heavily into the couple's decision to move to a different continent.

But it wasn't just the fact that Meghan had been treated with astonishing rudeness that prompted the move.

(In one of the most memorable moments of her interview, she recounted an episode in which an unnamed member of the royal family expressed concerns about Archie's skin tone.)

It was also the knowledge that if they remained in the UK, Meghan and Harry would be dooming their children to lives of similar abuse.

And so, the couple boldly defied decades of royal tradition, not only by moving to a new country, but also by denying the press any sort of access to their children.

While William and Kate's kids attend massive public events and pose for photos with their mum and dad, only a handful of Archie's photos have been made public.

And it appears that the couple are taking an even more extreme approach with their daughter.

Lilibet was born four months ago, and the public still has no idea of what she looks like.

The Sussexes' commitment to privacy is such that the baby has yet to meet the Queen, possibly because Harry and Meghan are well aware that it would be difficult to keep such an event under wraps.

As a recent article in the Daily Beast explains, Harry and Meghan's commitment to privacy is unprecedented in the history of the royal family.

Not only did they move to America, they moved to one of the most secluded and well-protected regions of coastal Southern California, taking up residence in the Riven Rock subdivision outside of Santa Barbara.

The couple has taken additional precautions by demonstrating a willingness to sue paparazzi who violate their privacy, such as the one who used a telephoto lens to snap a photo of Archie in 2020.

The Sussexes have already bankrupted at least one sketchy photo agency.

“A lot of people have decided that it is kind of not worth the hassle. It is not worth the fall-out that comes from it," paparazzo Giles Harrison explained to the Beast.

"If you get the pictures of them, they are gonna try and sue you no matter what happens, no matter where you were, no matter if you were in the most legal, public place on the planet," he added.

"And they can afford to sue you a lot more than you can afford to defend yourself.”

Yes, it's one thing for public figures to complain about media intrusions into their lives.

But it seems that when it comes to protecting their kids, Meghan and Harry are very much willing to put their money where their mouth is.