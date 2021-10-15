Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Launch Aggressive Investment Strategy: Will They Become Richer Than the Royals?

These days, most parents in their thirties and early-forties aren't working with a whole lot of disposable income.

But then again, most parents aren't the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Yes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sitting on a pretty sizable nest egg, but they're not quite as secure for the future as they would have been if they had remained with the royal family.

And so, the Sussexes are making their money work for them by jumping into the investment game.

Now, when Harry and Meghan invest, they don't throw a few hundred bucks into crypto and immediately start retweeting everything Elon Musk posts.

No, these two are working with major capital, and they have something that can be even more valuable than money in the investment game:

They have connections to many of the best and brightest financial minds on the planet.

Harry and Meghan have been named "impact partners" at a New York-based investment firm called Ethic, and insiders say they've poured a considerable amount of their own money into the company.

Not surprisingly, Ethic's business model is centered around ethical investing, focusing on socially responsible brands that work toward equity and exercise environmental responsibility.

According to a recent press release, the firm offers "personalized sustainability solutions to help investors transition money toward companies that treat people and the planet with respect."

Currently, Ethic manages a $1.3 billion portfolio, and Harry and Meghan's involvement is sure to attract plenty of high-end investors.

But critics are already calling the company's lofty goals into question, pointing out that some of the companies Ethic is in bed with aren't exactly spotless in terms of ... well, ethics.

For starters, the firm owns $6.9 million in Facebook shares, a $2 million in Twitter stock, and a $32 million stake in Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, this according to UK newspaper the Daily Mirror.

That's a bit surprising given how critical Harry has been in his comments about social media titans and the ways in which they've negatively contributed to the global discourse.

Harry has voiced concerns about the "high cost" and condemned the "lawless space" that these companies have created online.

Ethic also has millions invested in companies with histories of questionable business practices, such as Coca-Cola, Nike, and National Fuel.

The company and its investors also own shares in Pfizer, Astra-Zeneca, and Johnson & Johnson -- companies that the Duke and Duchess have criticized for refusing to give up their patents on Covid-19 vaccines so that they can be more widely produced and distributed.

Look, for the average investor, it's nearly impossible to get into the game without getting your hands a little dirty.

Almost every company that's been around for more than a year has a shady chapter or two in its past.

But the Sussexes are not your average investors.

While no one has given a precise answer to the question of "how rich are Meghan and Harry?" the only answer we really need is "very."

These two not only have "never work again" money, they have "our grandkids will never need to work" money.

It's understandable that they would want their wealth to grow.

We just hope they don't pass up this golden opportunity to show the world that truly ethical money management can still lead to big profits.