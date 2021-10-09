Matt Roloff Turns 60, Seemingly Gets Snubbed by Three Kids

It's not everyday that someone turns 60 years old.

For Matt Roloff, it's actually only one day day.

The Little People, Big World patriarch celebrated this milestone occasion on October 7, citing the birthday via an Instagram post that included a photo of many loved one gathering for a super fun bash.

"My favorite peeps. (Well most of them anyway )," wrote the father of four as a caption to the snapshot below, adding:

"Some were here earlier in the day… celebrating my 6-0 milestone. Wait? What??? I’m 60? Thank goodness the 60 is the new 40. :))). Caryn is way too good to me."

Indeed, long-time observers of this reality star and his family can plainly see that son Jacob was present for the occasion.

However, twin sons Zach and Jeremy were not; nor was daughter Molly, who at least lives a few hours away from her dad in Washingtin.

We can't say for certain why these kids were absent from this photo, but Matt was clearly aware of how it comes across to followers to see them missing.

Hence, we're guessing, why he noted in his message that "some were here earlier in the day."

Included both in the photo and deep down on Matt's heart, of course, is girlfriend Caryn Chandler.

She's been dating the TLC personality for years now and she paid tribute to her very serious boyfriend on Instagram as follows:

60 looks good on you ! HB to my fav guy. I love u.

At this point, most fans are just counting down the days until Matt proposed to Caryn.

He had previously said he was waiting for Amy Roloff to get married to Chris Marek because he didn't want to steal the romantic thunder from his ex-wife and her now-husband.

But, you know what?

Roloff is now married to Marek! So Matt is running out of excuses.

“Our grand plan right now is to stay committed, stay in love, go to Arizona and spend a tremendous amount of time together,” Roloff said toward the end of the most recent Little People, Big World season.

He added via a confessional at the time:

"When we’re here in Portland, we’ll live individually and see each other a lot.”

Chandler, though, has made it evident that she wants to see Matt everyday -- as her husband.

Back in March, one social media user responded to one of a multitude of photos on Instagram of Rolloff and Chandler, writing simply "marry that woman!", a remark that drew a response from Caryn herself.

"lol cute," she replied, prompting Matt to jump in and basically tell everyone to calm down.

In very sweet fashion, that is.

"Maybe I will!" replied the father of four. "You'll have to wait and see."

If we had to take a wild guess?

We bet Matt and Caryn get engaged on the new season of Little People, Big World and that the wedding is televised.

Along those same lines, a special dedicated to Amy and Chris' ceremony is expected to air on TLC this fall.

The network has not yet announced an air date.